Home / Business News / Wipro names Thierry Delaporte as CEO

Wipro names Thierry Delaporte as CEO

Neemuchwala will step down as CEO on June 1 while executive chairman Rishad Premji will oversee day-to-day operations of the company until Delaporte takes over on July 6, Wipro said.

business Updated: May 29, 2020 09:39 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bengaluru
Delaporte was most recently the chief operating officer of French consulting and technology firm Capgemini Group. (LinkedIn/Thierry Delaporte)
         

India’s Wipro Ltd on Friday named Thierry Delaporte as the new chief executive officer and managing director of the IT company, replacing Abidali Neemuchwala.

Delaporte was most recently the chief operating officer of French consulting and technology firm Capgemini Group.

Wipro said in January Neemuchwala had decided to step down due to family commitments.

Neemuchwala will step down as CEO on June 1 while executive chairman Rishad Premji will oversee day-to-day operations of the company until Delaporte takes over on July 6, Wipro said.

Neemuchwala joined Wipro in April 2015 as the president and chief operating officer, after having served at larger rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.

