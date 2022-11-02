AirAsia announces it is selling remaining equity shares to Air India: Report
Published on Nov 02, 2022 05:14 PM IST
Since January, AirAsia has flown nearly 2 lakh flights, carrying over 23 million passengers across the group.
AirAsia Aviation Group Limited on Wednesday has announced that it is selling the remaining equity shares in AirAsia to Tata Group-owned Air India.
The move comes as AirAsia returns to the skies stronger than ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, which had enabled it to re-evaluate its strategic objectives, Livemint reported.
Since January, AirAsia has flown nearly 2 lakh flights, carrying over 23 million passengers across the group.
Topics
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics