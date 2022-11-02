AirAsia announces it is selling remaining equity shares to Air India: Report

AirAsia Aviation Group Limited on Wednesday has announced that it is selling the remaining equity shares in AirAsia to Tata Group-owned Air India.



The move comes as AirAsia returns to the skies stronger than ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, which had enabled it to re-evaluate its strategic objectives, Livemint reported.



Since January, AirAsia has flown nearly 2 lakh flights, carrying over 23 million passengers across the group.

