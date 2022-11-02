Home / Business / AirAsia announces it is selling remaining equity shares to Air India: Report

AirAsia announces it is selling remaining equity shares to Air India: Report

business
Published on Nov 02, 2022 05:14 PM IST

Since January, AirAsia has flown nearly 2 lakh flights, carrying over 23 million passengers across the group.

AirAsia returns to the skies stronger than ever since the Covid-19 pandemic
AirAsia returns to the skies stronger than ever since the Covid-19 pandemic
ByHT News Desk

AirAsia Aviation Group Limited on Wednesday has announced that it is selling the remaining equity shares in AirAsia to Tata Group-owned Air India.

The move comes as AirAsia returns to the skies stronger than ever since the Covid-19 pandemic, which had enabled it to re-evaluate its strategic objectives, Livemint reported.

Since January, AirAsia has flown nearly 2 lakh flights, carrying over 23 million passengers across the group.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
airasia india
airasia india

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out