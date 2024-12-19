Airtel clears 2016 spectrum dues, prepays 3,626 crore to Centre

Bharti Airtel has prepaid ₹3,626 crore to the Department of Telecom to clear all its liabilities for spectrum it had acquired in 2016, PTI quoted the company statement on Thursday. Bharti Airtel has made an early payment of 36.26 billion rupees ($426.4 million) to the Indian government((Adnan Abidi/Reuters))

"Bharti Airtel has prepaid ₹3,626 crore to the Department of Telecom (Government of India) clearing all its liabilities for spectrum it had acquired in 2016," the statement said.



Airtel has prepaid a total of ₹28,320 crore of spectrum liabilities this calendar year, the company added.

The second largest wireless carrier in the country owed the government significant spectrum fees after years of high-stakes auctions and competitive bidding for airwave rights, a Reuters report stated.

The company has also paid its 2012 and 2015 spectrum fees to the government. Their overall spectrum liabilities are not publicly known.

In November, the telecom operator also closed a “multi-year, multi-billion” deal with Nokia corporation to get 4G and 5G equipment and modernise their existing frameworks.

"This strategic partnership with Nokia will future proof our network infrastructure and provide customers with unparalleled user experience along with a network that will be eco-friendly to minimize environmental impact,” said Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and MD of Bharti Airtel.

The company has also made advancements in its network range, after partnering with the Indian Army to enhance network services and improve connectivity in remote areas of military bases.

They recently succeeded in establishing connectivity in the Galwan River region and Daulat Beg Oldie (BDO), which is known as India's northernmost military outpost, reported PTI.

The company has also submitted proposals to the Bihar government to obtain subsidies under its new IT policy, and has received stage one clearance, IT Secretary Abhay Kumar said.