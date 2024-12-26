Airtel outage: Mobile, broadband services down for several users

Several people took to social media on Thursday complaining that they were unable to access Airtel broadband and mobile services, a disruption flagged by hundreds of people on outage detector downdetector.in. Signage at a Bharti Airtel Ltd. branch in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2024. Bharti Airtel is scheduled to release earnings results on Oct. 28. Photographer: Abeer Khan/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)

The Airtel network outage reportedly hit both Airtel mobile and broadband users because of which they are unable to place calls or access the internet.

Downdetector.in showed logged over 2,800 reports of outage in Airtel services around 10.30 am on Thursday.

Several Airtel users also took to microblogging platform X to flag the outage, with some reporting that their device running on Airtel SIM went on ‘No Network’ for quite some time.

There was no immediate statement from Airtel on the outage.

“Airtel Broadband & Mobile Services All Are Down… No Network on Mobile & Boradband… Everything is gone in Gujarat Right Now..!" one user wrote.

Another asked in his post if Airtel was down, writing that his wifi and mobile both stopped working for internet.

Airtel responded to this post, saying, “Don't worry, we are here to help you out. We request you to kindly share us your respective Airtel number via DM so that we can get this checked for you.”

IRCTC outage

In another outage, online ticketing platform of Indian Railways, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), experienced a massive disruption on Thursday, leaving passengers unable to access its website and mobile app.

IRCTC, the digital arm of the Indian Railways responsible for e-ticketing, confirmed that the outage was due to maintenance activities.

"Due to maintenance activity, e-ticketing service will not be available. Please try later," it said in a statement.

This marks the second time in December that the IRCTC portal has faced a disruption, raising concerns among regular users. In a separate advisory, the company suggested that passengers looking to cancel their tickets could do so by either calling customer care or emailing their ticket details for a Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR). The contact details provided by IRCTC for cancellation assistance are: