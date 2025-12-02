Apple to resist India order to preload Sanchar Saathi app on iPhone: Report

Apple Inc. does not plan to comply with the Government of India's mandate to preload its iPhones with the state-owned Sanchar Saathi app and will convey its concerns to New Delhi, three sources familiar with the matter said. While Apple tightly controls its App Store and proprietary iOS software, Google's Android is open-sourced. (HT)

The iPhone maker will tell the government it does not follow such mandates anywhere in the world as they raise a host of privacy and security issues for its iOS ecosystem, two of the industry sources familiar with Apple's concerns told Reuters. They declined to be named as the company's strategy is private.

“Its not only like taking a sledgehammer, this is like a double-barrel gun,” the first source told Reuters. Sources said the government moved forward with the order without industry consultation.

Apple and the telecom ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Sanchar Saathi app The Government of India has confidentially ordered companies including Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi to preload their phones with an app called Sanchar Saathi, or communication partner, within 90 days. The app is intended to track stolen phones, block them and prevent them from being misused.

The government wants manufacturers to ensure that the app is not disabled. For devices already in the supply chain, manufacturers should push the app to phones via software updates, Reuters was first to report on Monday.

India's telecom ministry confirmed the move later, describing it as a security measure to combat “serious endangerment” of cyber security. But PM Narendra Modi's political opponents and privacy advocates criticised the move, saying it is a way for the government to gain access to India's 730 million smartphones.

The government's press release said that the app can help tackle incidents of duplicated or spoofed IMEI numbers, which enable scams and network misuse.

“India has big second-hand mobile device market,” the telecom ministry said in the statement. “Cases have also been observed where stolen or blacklisted devices are being resold.”

Apple in India The app order comes even as Apple is locked in a court fight with an Indian watchdog over the nation's antitrust penalty law. Apple has said it risks facing a fine of up to $38 billion in a case.

The second source said Apple does not plan to go to court or take a public stand, but it will tell the government it cannot follow the order because of security vulnerabilities.

Apple “can't do this. Period”, the person said.

Other brands including Samsung are reviewing the order, said a fourth industry source who is familiar with the matter. Samsung did not respond to Reuters queries.

While Apple tightly controls its App Store and proprietary iOS software—which are crucial to its $100-billion-per-year services business—Google's Android is open-sourced, allowing manufacturers like Samsung and Xiaomi greater leeway to modify their software.

India's main opposition Congress has called for a rollback of the mandate. On X, KC Venugopal, a top Congress leader, said “Big Brother cannot watch us.”