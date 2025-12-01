Govt directs companies to pre-install ‘Sanchar Saathi’ app for mobile phone, data security

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has issued a directive to all original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), directing them to mandatorily install the Sanchar Saathi app on all mobile devices, with the provision that users aren’t able to uninstall the app. A DoT official told HT that the mandate is based on the belief that it will make fraud reporting much easier. (Representative file photo)

According to the directive, OEMs like Apple, Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi, Samsung will have 90 days to pre-install the app on new mobile phones.

The portal, set up in May 2023, allows the reporting and blocking of lost mobile phones, malicious web links, know the number of mobile connections in a user’s name, and check trusted contact details of banks and financial institutions.

A DoT official told HT that the mandate is based on the belief that it will make fraud reporting much easier.

“Right now, reporting time varies because users have to go to the website to report fraud or stolen mobile phones,” the official said.

When asked how users would report a lost phone if the app is on the device itself, the official said the portal is “advanced enough” that users do not need to remember their IMEI number. “The government doesn’t want citizens to be burdened,” the official added.

The Sanchar Saathi app will offer other services such as checking mobile connections issued in a user’s name, verifying whether a handset is genuine, and reporting suspicious communication or spam. Unlike the website, the app will not require OTP verification on the phone.

“This saves time and in fraud cases, even a few seconds matter,” the official said.

According to the DoT, cyber fraud has led to losses of nearly ₹35,000 crore in the last three to four years. The official said the department expects full cooperation from OEMs in implementing this directive.