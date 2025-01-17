DoT launches Sanchar Saathi mobile app to crack down on fraud communications

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) launched the Sanchar Saathi mobile app on Friday, January 17, 2025 to make it easier to report any suspected fraud communications. The Sanchar Saathi mobile app is also available in both the Google Play Store and the Apple Apple Store.(Represenational Image)

The app will allow users to flag such types of incidents directly from their mobile phone call logs.

“SANCHAR SAATHI APP is now LIVE! Scan for your digital safety today and access essential tools at your fingertips,” DoT announced in its official handle on X (Formerly Twitter).

This comes after the department's Sanchar Saathi portal was launched in 2023. The app will however, make it much more convenient for users to report fraud.

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Sanchar Saathi initiative provides “a safe and secure environment where privacy and security of each customer are safeguarded,” according to a report by news agency PTI.

Scindia also launched two other initiatives including ‘Vision for National Broadband Mission 2.0,’ and Intra circle roaming at 'Digital Bharat Nidhi' funded 4G mobile sites, the report read.

