DoT launches Sanchar Saathi mobile app to crack down on fraud communications

ByHT News Desk
Jan 17, 2025 02:42 PM IST

The Sanchar Saathi mobile app will allow users to flag incidents of fraud communications directly from their mobile phone call logs

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) launched the Sanchar Saathi mobile app on Friday, January 17, 2025 to make it easier to report any suspected fraud communications.

The Sanchar Saathi mobile app is also available in both the Google Play Store and the Apple Apple Store.(Represenational Image)
The Sanchar Saathi mobile app is also available in both the Google Play Store and the Apple Apple Store.(Represenational Image)

The app will allow users to flag such types of incidents directly from their mobile phone call logs.

“SANCHAR SAATHI APP is now LIVE! Scan for your digital safety today and access essential tools at your fingertips,” DoT announced in its official handle on X (Formerly Twitter).

This comes after the department's Sanchar Saathi portal was launched in 2023. The app will however, make it much more convenient for users to report fraud.

It is also available in both the Google Play Store and the Apple Apple Store.

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that the Sanchar Saathi initiative provides “a safe and secure environment where privacy and security of each customer are safeguarded,” according to a report by news agency PTI.

Scindia also launched two other initiatives including ‘Vision for National Broadband Mission 2.0,’ and Intra circle roaming at 'Digital Bharat Nidhi' funded 4G mobile sites, the report read.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
See More
