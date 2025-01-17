Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Indian Oil Corp buys 7 million barrels of crude amid US sanctions on Russia

Reuters |
Jan 17, 2025 11:07 AM IST

Indian Oil Corp has purchased 7 million barrels of Middle Eastern and African crude oil, including Abu Dhabi's Murban, amid U.S. sanctions on Russian oil.

Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the country's top refiner, has bought 7 million barrels of spot Middle Eastern and African crude oil via tenders, including a rare purchase of Abu Dhabi's Murban, as U.S. sanctions are expected to hit supplies from Russia, trade sources said on Friday.

As U.S. sanctions are predicted to affect supply from Russia, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation's largest refiner, has purchased 7 million barrels of spot Middle Eastern and African crude oil through bids, including a unique acquisition of Abu Dhabi's Murban.(REUTERS/Yoruk Isik)
As U.S. sanctions are predicted to affect supply from Russia, Indian Oil Corp (IOC), the nation's largest refiner, has purchased 7 million barrels of spot Middle Eastern and African crude oil through bids, including a unique acquisition of Abu Dhabi's Murban.(REUTERS/Yoruk Isik)

Indian refiners are increasing Middle Eastern crude purchases from the spot markets after Washington last Friday announced sweeping sanctions targeting Russian producers and tankers, disrupting supply from the world's No. 2 producer and tightening ship availability.

Totsa, the trading unit of French major TotalEnergies, sold the 2-million-barrel Murban crude cargo to IOC on a delivered basis, the sources said.

Also read: Donald Trump’s tariffs are coming and will include oil, Alberta Premier warns

The cargo was sold at a premium of at least about $5 a barrel above Dubai quotes when converted to free-on-board basis, one of the sources said.

Other Indian state refiners are also expected to issue tenders for spot purchases, he added.

Russia's oil supplies to Indian state refiners have been hit following U.S. sanctions on two Russian producers that have supplied low-sulphur Arctic oil grades such as Novy Port, ARCO and Varandey to India, the sources said.

IOC's other purchases include a very large crude carrier containing 1 million barrels each of Nigeria's Agbami and Akpo crude and 1 million barrels of Gabon's Rabi Light from Shell, and another VLCC of 1 million barrels each of Agbami and Angolan Nemba crude from Chevron.

The companies typically do not comment on commercial deals.

IOC earlier this week floated tenders seeking sour and sweet crude for loading between the second-half of February and the first-half of March.

Also read: China population falls for third straight year, sparking concerns over future workforce

Spot premiums for Middle East crude extended their rally on Thursday to their highest in more than two years as strong demand from top importers China and India to replace sanction-hit supplies from Russia and Iran drove up prices.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
See More
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On