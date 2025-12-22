Ather Energy announces price hike of up to ₹3,000 on adverse forex math

Ather Energy Ltd. has decided to effect a price hike of up to ₹3,000 in the new year as a pricier dollar bites. Ather Energy's sales rose 67% year-on-year to 65,595 units for a market share that improved 530 basis points to 17.4% in Q2 FY26. (Tushar Deep Singh/HT)

The price hike is applicable across Ather Energy's scooter line-up, including the best-selling Rizta and the performance-focused 450X, according to a statement on Monday. An adverse forex math is weighing on the cost of raw material and electronic components, it stated.

Still, prospective buyers can lock-in the current prices by making a booking before the price hike takes effect in less than 10 days, along with benefits of up to ₹20,000 under the company's so-called ‘Electric December’ offer.

The price hike comes at a time when the Indian Rupee has weakened by nearly 6% against the US dollar, putting it on the track for its steepest annual decline since 2022. A pricier dollar makes imports of EV components, such as lithium-ion cells, more expensive.

Ather Energy has achieved 99% localisation for the mechanical and structural parts— chassis, motor, battery pack, dashboard, suspension units, body panels, etc. That's excluding lithium-ion cells, which account for 30-40% of the total cost of an EV. Certain semiconductor chips are also an import cost.

It's worth noting here that Ather Energy has developed new motors that do not rely on heavy rare-earth magnets, thereby reducing import costs further. An alliance with Amara Raja has also been forged for supply of li-ion cells that will be produced locally at a gigafactory in Telangana.

To be sure, the price hike also needs to be seen against the backdrop of Ather Energy's record quarterly sales in Q2 FY26. The Bengaluru-based EV maker grew its sales by 67% year-on-year to 65,595 units in July-September 2025, according to its latest earnings statement. They were up 42% on a quarterly basis. The outperformance has come largely on the back of the Rizta family scooter, which recently clocked 2 lakh unit sales.