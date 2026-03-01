Auto sales in February 2026: Maruti Suzuki up 7.13%, Mahindra up 19%
Auto sales in February 2026: A look at which automaker sold how much in the month gone by.
India's biggest automakers, including the likes of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. to Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Royal Enfield, are reporting their auto sales in February 2026 amid expectations of a double-digit growth. Auto sales in February 2026 likely grew in the teens compares to a year ago, as the tailwinds of a GST rate cut on cars and new models continued to attract buyers to the showroom floor, according to Nuvama Institutional Research. ...Read More
“PV industry volumes likely to rise in teens in February 20226 (over 10% YoY in domestic market) supported by better affordability, new products and adequate financing availability.”
Against that backdrop, here's a look at which automaker sold how much in the month gone by.
Auto sales in February 2026: Hyundai India
Hyundai Motor India Ltd. has registered its highest ever February sales on the back of a 25% surge in exports.
Hyundai India sales in February 2026
• India sales up 9.8% YoY at 52,407 units
• Exports up 24.8% YoY at 13,727 units
• Total sales up 12.6% YoY at 66,134 units
“We kicked off 2026 with our highest ever monthly sales in January and the momentum continues in February,” Tarun Garg, chief executive officer at Hyundai India, said in a statement.
Auto sales in February 2026: Mahindra Auto
The auto sales of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. rose by nearly a fifth in February 2026 as outsized demand for its oversized cars continued unabated.
Mahindra Auto sales in February 2026
• SUV sales up 19.03% YoY at 60,018 units
• CV sales up 43.70% YoY at 9,190 units
• Exports up 10.59% YoY at 3,384 units
• Total sales up 18% YoY at 97,177 units
Maruti Suzuki sales up 7.3% in February 2026
Sales of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. rose in high single-digit percentages in February 2026, on the back of a surge in exports.
Maruti Suzuki sales in February 2026
• Total India sales up 0.13% YoY at 161,000 units
• OEM sales down 6.8% YoY at 10,710 units
• LCV sales up 15,49% YoY at 3,130 units
• Exports up 56.48% YoY at 39,155 units
• Total sales up 7.31% YoY at 2,13,995 units