Bajaj Finance' action against senior managers after employee's suicide: ‘Investigating the matter’
Bajaj Finance has placed senior managers on leave after employee Tarun Saxena took his life, citing work pressure in his suicide note.
Bajaj Finance put senior managers on administrative leave after the company's 42-year-old employee Tarun Saxena killed himself over alleged work stress and claimed in his suicide note that his seniors pressurised him. Tarun Saxena's body was discovered on Monday and he is survived by his parents, wife, and two kids.
Bajaj Finance says 'deeply saddened by the tragic loss'
Bajaj Finance said in a statement as per Moneycontrol, "Based on allegations, we have relieved the concerned employees of their current responsibilities and placed them on administrative leave, allowing for an unbiased and thorough investigation of the matter. We are also extending our full support to the authorities investigating the matter."
The company offered "heartfelt condolences" and said it was "deeply saddened by the tragic loss". It said, “Tarun was a loving father, son and a great friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was with our company for over 7 years and his loss is felt immensely by both us and his family... We stand in support of Tarun’s family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
It added, “Our people practices are designed to create a culture of fairness, dignity, and respect. We're committed to fostering a workplace environment that values and supports the well-being of our employees.”
Tarun Saxena's allegations in suicide note
In his five-page suicide note addressed to his wife, Tarun Saxena said that he had been unable to sleep for 45 days and was worried he might lose his job.
He wrote as per NDTV, “I have not slept for 45 days. I have hardly eaten. I am under a lot of stress. Senior managers are pressuring me to meet targets at any cost or quit. I am very tense about the future. I have lost my ability to think. I am going.”