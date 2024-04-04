 Bharti Hexacom IPO booked 40% on Day 2, retail investors lead: Top updates - Hindustan Times
Bharti Hexacom IPO booked 40% on Day 2, retail investors lead: Top updates

ByHT News Desk
Apr 04, 2024 12:28 PM IST

Bharti Hexacom IPO: The IPO opened for subscription on April 3 and will close on April 5. Ahead of the IPO, company raised ₹1,924 crore through anchor book.

Bharti Hexacom IPO: Bharti Airtel's subsidiary Bharti Hexacom's initial public offering (IPO) had a steady start on day two of bidding today (April 4). Investors picked up 1.62 crore shares or 0.40 times the issue of 4.12 crore shares which are up for grabs. At the top were retail investors who purchased 0.61 times the portion reserved for them, followed by non-institutional investors who bought 0.46 times the allotted quota and qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) who subscribed just 29 per cent.

Bharti Hexacom IPO: The IPO opened for subscription on April 3 and will close on April 5.
Bharti Hexacom IPO anchor book: The IPO opened for subscription on April 3 and will close on April 5. Ahead of the IPO, the company raised around 1,924 crore through its anchor book which included investors like Capital Group, Fidelity, Blackrock and ADIA.

Bharti Hexacom IPO details: The issue comprises of only an offer-for-sale (OFS) with no fresh issue component. Through the IPO, Telecommunications Consultants India- the only public shareholder in the company- will offload 7.5 crore equity shares in the OFS. The promoter of the company is Bharti Airtel that controls a 70 per cent stake.

Bharti Hexacom IPO price band: The price band for the issue has been fixed at 542-570 per share and investors can bid for a minimum of 26 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Bharti Hexacom IPO registrar: SBI Capital Markets Limited, Axis Capital Limited, Bob Capital Markets Limited, ICICI Securities Limited and Iifl Securities Ltd are the book running lead managers of the IPO. Kfin Technologies Limited is the registrar for the issue.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

