BSE all listed firms' mcap now fourth-highest globally, surpasses Hong Kong again
The United States is the world's biggest market with a mcap of $56.49 trillion, China is second with a mcap of $8.84 trillion and Japan is third.
The total market cap of all BSE-listed companies is now more than that of Hong Kong again making it the fourth-highest equity market globally. At present, BSE all listed mcap stood at $5.18 trillion against $5.17 trillion for Hong Kong, as per data from Bloomberg. The United States is the world's biggest market with a mcap of $56.49 trillion, China is second with a mcap of $8.84 trillion and Japan is third with $6.30 trillion.
Read more: Laid off Paytm employees share ordeal: ‘Cried at the meeting, was willing to work at lower salary’
Indian markets had surpassed Hong King this year on January 23 but later regained its fourth position as Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged over 12%, entering a bull market with a nearly 20% rise since January.
Read more: Ambuja Cements share price jumps 3% today, analysts bullish on Adani firm stock
Indian stock market has seen significant volatility after the election results. On June 4, the market fell by more than 6% but it has been rebounding since then to hit a record high.
Read more: Apple sued by female employees: ‘Company pays women less, men given more bonuses’
The total market cap of all listed companies on the BSE increased by over ₹32 lakh crore reaching a new high of ₹432 lakh crore.
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!See more
Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.