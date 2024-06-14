 BSE all listed firms' mcap now fourth-highest globally, surpasses Hong Kong again - Hindustan Times
BSE all listed firms' mcap now fourth-highest globally, surpasses Hong Kong again

ByHT News Desk
Jun 14, 2024 09:54 AM IST

The United States is the world's biggest market with a mcap of $56.49 trillion, China is second with a mcap of $8.84 trillion and Japan is third.

The total market cap of all BSE-listed companies is now more than that of Hong Kong again making it the fourth-highest equity market globally. At present, BSE all listed mcap stood at $5.18 trillion against $5.17 trillion for Hong Kong, as per data from Bloomberg. The United States is the world's biggest market with a mcap of $56.49 trillion, China is second with a mcap of $8.84 trillion and Japan is third with $6.30 trillion.

Indian stock market has seen significant volatility after the election results. On June 4, the market fell by more than 6% but it has been rebounding since then to hit a record high.
Indian stock market has seen significant volatility after the election results. On June 4, the market fell by more than 6% but it has been rebounding since then to hit a record high.

Indian markets had surpassed Hong King this year on January 23 but later regained its fourth position as Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index surged over 12%, entering a bull market with a nearly 20% rise since January.

Indian stock market has seen significant volatility after the election results. On June 4, the market fell by more than 6% but it has been rebounding since then to hit a record high. 

The total market cap of all listed companies on the BSE increased by over 32 lakh crore reaching a new high of 432 lakh crore.

News / Business / BSE all listed firms' mcap now fourth-highest globally, surpasses Hong Kong again
