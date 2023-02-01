Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman delivers her shortest budget speech today at 87 minutes

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her fifth consecutive budget on Wednesday in the Lok Sabha. She concluded her speech in one hour and 27 minutes (87 minutes), marking her shortest budget speech ever.

Last year, she presented the Union Budget in one hour and 32 minutes (92 minutes) and in 2021, she spoke for one hour and 50 minutes (110 minutes). In 2020, Sitharaman broke her own record of making the longest-ever budget address while presenting the budget 2020-21 in two hours and 42 minutes (162 minutes). The minister had two pages to go when she had to cut short her speech due to health concerns. The minister too appeared exhausted after talking continuously for so long. In 2019, Sitharaman tabled her first budget where she spoke for two hours and 17 minutes. (137 minutes).

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday, apparently took a dig at the finance minister before the budget presentation.

“@KartiPC Hope it’s short! @nsitharaman,” he tweeted.

"This is the first Budget in Amrit Kaal," Sitharaman said opening her address, further saying that inclusive development is Narendra Modi' government's number one priority.

Sitharaman's daughter Vangmayi Parakala and relatives watched from the visitor gallery in Lok Sabha as she presented the Union Budget for 2023-24 on Wednesday.

The Budget 2023-24 was the last full budget of the Modi government before next year’s parliamentary elections, slated for April-May 2024. The Budget included huge capital outlay in infrastructure, defence and agriculture and agriculture while the working middle class got a much-expected income tax relief with those earning up to ₹7 lakh per year will not to have pay any tax.