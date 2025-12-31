Can AI help you make investment decisions? A primer on potential benefits and risks

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly becoming an integral part of modern life, and the financial sector, both globally and in India, is undergoing a significant transformation as a result. Advances in computing power, data availability, and machine learning techniques have enabled AI systems to support, and in some cases automate, complex investment decisions. From algorithmic trading and quantitative investing to portfolio construction and risk management, AI is steadily reshaping how capital is allocated in financial markets. While these developments offer meaningful advantages, they also raise important concerns that require careful consideration. AI is steadily reshaping how capital is allocated in financial markets. (Unsplash)

One of the earliest and most visible applications of AI in finance has been in algorithmic and high-frequency trading. In India, as in global markets, AI-driven algorithms analyze vast amounts of market data, including price movements, trading volumes, and historical trends, to execute trades at extremely high speeds. These systems can respond to market changes far more rapidly than human traders, enabling firms to capitalize on small pricing inefficiencies and improve execution quality. As a result, many Indian brokerage houses and institutional investors now rely on such systems as a core part of their trading infrastructure.

AI-powered data analytics has also become an essential tool for risk management. By processing large and diverse datasets, AI models can identify patterns and potential risks that may not be immediately visible through traditional analysis. This capability is particularly valuable in increasingly complex and interconnected financial markets, where risks often emerge from multiple sources simultaneously.

Globally, AI has made significant progress in the area of robo-advisory services, offering automated investment advice to retail investors. In India, however, this segment has not yet reached the same level of maturity. While several platforms provide low-cost investment solutions, the depth and quality of advice often remain limited compared to global standards or experienced human wealth managers. That said, robo-advisory represents a segment with considerable long-term potential, and future innovation could lead to more robust and widely adopted models.

AI is also gaining traction in fund management, particularly through quantitative and model-driven investment strategies. In recent years, India has seen the launch of funds where investment decisions are largely guided by algorithms rather than traditional fund managers. Many of these strategies currently rely heavily on momentum-based signals, as such data is relatively easy to obtain and model. However, these funds are still new and lack a long performance history across multiple market cycles. While quantitative funds are well established globally, the Indian market remains in the early stages of adoption.

Most Indian fund houses have instead opted for a hybrid approach, building in-house quantitative teams that support, rather than replace, human fund managers. These teams help process vast amounts of data and generate analytical insights, while final investment decisions are made by experienced professionals. This model combines the strengths of AI with human judgment and is likely to remain the dominant structure in India and elsewhere.

The advantages of AI in investment decision-making are clear. AI systems are largely free from emotional biases such as fear and greed, can process information at scale and speed, and improve cost efficiency by reducing dependence on large advisory teams. They also enable a higher degree of personalization, which is particularly relevant in a diverse and rapidly expanding investor base like India’s.

At the same time, the risks are significant. AI models rely heavily on historical data, which may fail to capture future market behavior, especially during periods of economic stress, structural change or unprecedented events. Data quality remains a challenge in India, particularly for mid- and small-capitalization companies where disclosures may be inconsistent. Additionally, many AI systems operate as “black boxes,” making it difficult for investors to understand or evaluate how decisions are made. Cybersecurity, data privacy, and systemic risks, where widespread use of similar models amplifies market volatility, further add to the concerns.

In conclusion, AI is playing an increasingly important role in investment decision-making in India, offering speed, efficiency, and analytical depth. However, its long-term success will depend on responsible implementation, strong regulatory oversight, and informed participation by investors. Rather than replacing human expertise, AI is best viewed as a powerful tool that complements judgment and experience. With appropriate safeguards, AI has the potential to enhance the resilience and effectiveness of India’s financial markets.

The author Alekh Yadav is head of investment products at Sanctum Wealth.