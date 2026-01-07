China’s tough AI rulebook and Instagram CEO wants cameras to prove you’re real

Hello! The biggest AI developments, decoded. 7 January 2026. (HT) Cognitive warmup. I’ve said it time and again that the memory shortage is going to be bad news for the PC market, and you will be spending a lot more for your next PC purchase in 2026 (perhaps even later too). Don’t believe me, but believe the latest report from the International Data Corporation (IDC) which suggests PC shipments could shrink by up to 8.9% in 2026 because of the high cost of memory. That is a massive number. It’s also ironic that many of the PCs being sold today are “AI PCs”, while AI elsewhere has gobbled up the memory chip supply, leaving PCs and other electronics categories, with little to work with. The IDC says the average selling price of a smartphone could grow by 6% to 8% in its most pessimistic scenario. There you go. I’m sure AI is great. ALGORITHM A change in the year doesn’t mean old, incomplete chapters mustn’t be written and completed. This week, we discuss: China’s draft rules to keep AI in discipline and why that will have global repercussions (or progress, if you see it that way).

OpenAI’s new job profile that surely requires a human.

Meta (a company that changed its name and identity on a bet which eventually failed) has made a new acquisition with bold hopes for the future. Make, of all that, what you will. China drafts world’s toughest AI rules China’s Cyberspace Administration has proposed a set of draft rules that, if enacted, would instantly rank among the strictest AI regulations anywhere. And I don’t think any one of us would complain, if the leash is tightened to bring some discipline and actual guardrails into the space.

The Chinese method could well dictate where the EU and the US head with their AI regulation conundrum. (AI Image)

They await finalisation, but these proposals go far beyond model safety checklists, and instantly bring all AI products that are available in the Chinese market, within its ambit. That is, any AI product that works with text, images, audio, video, and other mediums to replicate conversation. Minors and elderly users would need to register a guardian to use AI services, and that guardian would be notified if sensitive topics, such as suicide, figure in conversations. AI systems would also be explicitly barred from emotional manipulation, as well as promoting violence, crime, or self-harm. This is regulation of not just models, but also relationships between humans and machines. The Chinese method could well dictate where the European Union and the United States head with their AI regulation conundrum. China is clearly drawing hard lines around psychological impact and social stability, with the largely unchecked introduction of AI at this scale, into the society. Whether these rules meaningfully prevent harm, or simply push usage into the darker corners, remains to be seen. OpenAI adds a ‘Head of Preparedness’ job, for humans

An AI company that keeps telling enterprises worldwide to replace humans with their algorithms, is looking to hire a human as “Head of Preparedness”. I just want to keep repeating this designation, and so I shall. The Head of Preparedness will be responsible for issues around mental health, cybersecurity, and runaway AI. The title, ummmm…Head of Preparedness…itself is telling. This isn’t product safety or policy compliance but as clear a signal as there will ever be that OpenAI sees its models as potentially systemic actors capable of affecting individuals, institutions, and infrastructure at scale. Little surprise, then, that AI chatbots in general have been in legal crosshairs around several high-profile cases where they supposedly drove teens to death by suicide. It’s also an implicit admission that guardrails and self-regulation (I love that term; as useless as a Formula E car trying to race a Boeing 777-300ER) alone aren’t enough. As models claim to be more autonomous and agentic, preparedness becomes less about reacting to incidents and more about anticipating failure modes before they materialise. The open question is whether this “Head of Preparedness” role carries real authority, or remains advisory so as to not impede commercial momentum? Meta has, surprise surprise, splurged some more Meta Platforms and Mark Zuckerberg’s AI spending spree had one last addition to the list in 2025, the acquisition of Manus, a startup focused on building general-purpose AI agents designed to turn “advanced AI capabilities into scalable, reliable systems” that can supposedly perform end-to-end work in real-world settings.

Meta Platforms, with the Manus acquisition, is clearly betting that scale, distribution, and the early mover advantage will eventually close that gap. (Handout)

Is this Meta now betting that agents, not mere chatbots, are the next competitive frontier? Take that with a pinch of salt (cough, metaverse, cough). Manus already offers subscription products, and plans to expand them to the businesses and users on Meta’s platforms. That ambition, however, still runs ahead of reality. The industry remains stuck in a familiar gap between agent hype and agent reliability. Meta is clearly betting that scale, distribution, and the early mover advantage will eventually close that gap. In the real world, today’s agents remain far better at demos than dependable execution. THINKING

“Social media platforms are going to come under increasing pressure to identify and label AI-generated content as such. All the major platforms will do good work identifying AI content, but they will get worse at it over time as AI gets better at imitating reality. “There is already a growing number of people who believe, as I do, that it will be more practical to fingerprint real media than fake media. Camera makers could cryptographically sign images at capture, creating a chain of custody.”