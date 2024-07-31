Coal India Q1 2024-25 results: Net profit up 4.24%, revenue up 1.33%

Coal India Ltd has released its first quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. A loader loads coal in the truck at an open cast coal field at Topa coal mine in the Ramgarh district in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, India, February 27, 2024. (Amit Dave/Reuters)

What was Coal India's net profit and revenue?

Coal India's net profit was ₹10,943.55 crore for the financial year 2024-25. This was an increase of 4.24% or ₹445.16 crore, compared to ₹10,498.39 crore during Q1 2024-25.

The company's revenue was ₹36,464.61, which was an increase of 1.33% or ₹481.4 crore, compared to ₹35,983.21 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

How did Coal India shares perform?

Coal India shares closed at ₹522.15 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after the trading session on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. This was a gain of 0.62% or 3.20 points.