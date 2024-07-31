Coal India Q1 2024-25 results: Net profit up 4.24%, revenue up 1.33%
Coal India saw a 4.24% increase in net profit for Q1 2024-25
Coal India Ltd has released its first quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.
What was Coal India's net profit and revenue?
Coal India's net profit was ₹10,943.55 crore for the financial year 2024-25. This was an increase of 4.24% or ₹445.16 crore, compared to ₹10,498.39 crore during Q1 2024-25.
The company's revenue was ₹36,464.61, which was an increase of 1.33% or ₹481.4 crore, compared to ₹35,983.21 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.
How did Coal India shares perform?
Coal India shares closed at ₹522.15 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after the trading session on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. This was a gain of 0.62% or 3.20 points.
