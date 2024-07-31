 Coal India Q1 2024-25 results: Net profit up 4.24%, revenue up 1.33% - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Coal India Q1 2024-25 results: Net profit up 4.24%, revenue up 1.33%

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Jul 31, 2024 05:54 PM IST

Coal India saw a 4.24% increase in net profit for Q1 2024-25

Coal India Ltd has released its first quarter results for the financial year 2024-25 on Wednesday, July 31, 2024.

A loader loads coal in the truck at an open cast coal field at Topa coal mine in the Ramgarh district in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, India, February 27, 2024. (Amit Dave/Reuters)
A loader loads coal in the truck at an open cast coal field at Topa coal mine in the Ramgarh district in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand, India, February 27, 2024. (Amit Dave/Reuters)

What was Coal India's net profit and revenue?

Coal India's net profit was 10,943.55 crore for the financial year 2024-25. This was an increase of 4.24% or 445.16 crore, compared to 10,498.39 crore during Q1 2024-25.

The company's revenue was 36,464.61, which was an increase of 1.33% or 481.4 crore, compared to 35,983.21 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

How did Coal India shares perform?

Coal India shares closed at 522.15 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after the trading session on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. This was a gain of 0.62% or 3.20 points.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Coal India Q1 2024-25 results: Net profit up 4.24%, revenue up 1.33%
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On