Coal India rises 3% on in-principal approval for listing of two subsidiaries

Shares of Coal India Ltd. rose to the highest in seven months after decks were cleared for listing of two subsidiaries by FY27. Coal India is the world's largest miner of the dry fossil fuel. (Reuters)

On Wednesday, Coal India's share price increased for the sixth straight trading session, rising as much as 3.00% to ₹412.40 apiece on the BSE, even as the benchmark Sensex traded largely flat.

The board of the world's largest coal miner has given in-principal approval for the listing of wholly owned unit South Eastern Coalfields Ltd. and Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd., according to stock exchange filings on Tuesday. The in-principal approval will now be forwarded to the Ministry of Coal, which will then submit the proposal to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, or DIPAM. The proposed listing is subject to a series of regulatory clearances from various authorities.

The in-principal approval follows a specific directive from the Ministry of Coal to initiate concrete steps for listings of South Eastern Coalfields and Mahanadi Coalfields within the next financial year.

The move is in line with the central government's broader strategy to unlock value in high-performing public sector undertakings and enhance corporate transparency through public participation.

South Eastern Coalfields Headquartered in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, South Eastern Coalfields is a so-called Mini Ratna PSU. With a total production capacity of 30.28 crore tonnes/annum, it is among the most productive subsidiaries of Coal India.

It produced 16.70 crore tonnes of coal in FY25 from 30 out of 73 coal projects operational in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

Mahanadi Coalfields Headquartered in Sambalpur, Odisha, Mahanadi Coalfields was carved out of South Eastern Coalfields in 1992 and received its Mini Ratna status in 2019.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd., amother subsidiary of Coal India, has received formal approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India to launch a ₹1,300-crore IPO within the next two weeks, according to ET Now.