Delhi EV Policy signals end of #ICEAge, Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal says

The Delhi EV Policy 2.0 signals the end of internal-combustion engines, Bhavish Aggarwal said on Thursday, and “the start of our energy independence”. Bhavish Aggarwal, chairman and managing director, Ola Electric. (PTI)

“The Delhi EV policy is the beginning of the end for ICE vehicles! And the start of our energy independence,” the promoter of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “Ola Electric will double down on Delhi and increase store and service-centre footprint.”

Aggarwal quoted a post by former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, who hailed the draft EV policy “as a breath of fresh air”.

“Subsidies drive initial adoption but mandates drive the scale,” Kant said. “This is a policy that should be emulated by other states.”

Delhi EV Policy 2.0 The Delhi EV Policy 2.0 (2026–2030) treats two-wheelers as the primary target for electrification, given that they make up 68% of the city's vehicle population. The stance has shifted from “supportive” to “mandatory” transition.

Starting 1 April 2028, only electric two-wheelers will be registered in Delhi NCR. Commercial fleets—delivery services and two-wheeler taxis—have to make the transition from 1 January 2027 itself.

Additionally, the Delhi government has introduced a “tapering” subsidy model to force buyers to switch early rather than later. Also on offer is a vehicle-scrappage incentive of ₹10,000 on EVs purchased within six months of scrapping their old two-wheelers (BS-IV or older). There's no road tax either until 2030.

To be sure, existing petrol two-wheelers can ply on Delhi's roads till end of life, which is 15 years from date of registration.