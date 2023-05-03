Home / Business / EPFO extends deadline to apply for higher pension till June 26

EPFO extends deadline to apply for higher pension till June 26

ByShobhit Gupta
May 03, 2023 03:08 AM IST

EPFO higher pension: Over 12 lakh applications were received till date. The online facility was to remain available till May 3, 2023.

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Tuesday extended the date for filing applications to opt for a higher pension till June 26, 2023.

FILE Photo: Employees provident fund organisation head office , EPFO office.
FILE Photo: Employees provident fund organisation head office , EPFO office.

Read here: EPFO website still down? Here's how to check your PF balance

According to the statement by the ministry of Labour and Employment, the timeline for filing applications has been extended in order to provide a larger window of opportunity and in order to enable all eligible persons to file their applications.

"The EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) has made arrangements for obtaining applications for validation of option/joint option from pensioners/members as per the Supreme Court order on November 4, 2022," the statement said.

To facilitate the process, an online facility was made available. Over 12 lakh applications were received till date. The online facility was to remain available till May 3, 2023.

Meanwhile, many representations have been received from various quarters seeking extension of time. To enable to provide a larger window of opportunity and enable all eligible persons to file their applications, the issue has been considered and the deadline for filing applications would now be till June 26, 2023, said the ministry statement.

The timeline is being extended to facilitate and provide ample opportunity to the pensioners/members so as to to ease out any difficulty being faced by them, the statement added.

Read here: EPFO's e-passbook facility down, users express concern on Twitter

This has been decided after sympathetically considering the various demands received from employees, employers and their associations, the statement further added.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
epfo pension
epfo pension
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 03, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out