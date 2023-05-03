EPFO extends deadline to apply for higher pension till June 26

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on Tuesday extended the date for filing applications to opt for a higher pension till June 26, 2023. FILE Photo: Employees provident fund organisation head office , EPFO office.

According to the statement by the ministry of Labour and Employment, the timeline for filing applications has been extended in order to provide a larger window of opportunity and in order to enable all eligible persons to file their applications.

"The EPFO (Employees' Provident Fund Organisation) has made arrangements for obtaining applications for validation of option/joint option from pensioners/members as per the Supreme Court order on November 4, 2022," the statement said.

To facilitate the process, an online facility was made available. Over 12 lakh applications were received till date. The online facility was to remain available till May 3, 2023.

Meanwhile, many representations have been received from various quarters seeking extension of time. To enable to provide a larger window of opportunity and enable all eligible persons to file their applications, the issue has been considered and the deadline for filing applications would now be till June 26, 2023, said the ministry statement.

The timeline is being extended to facilitate and provide ample opportunity to the pensioners/members so as to to ease out any difficulty being faced by them, the statement added.

This has been decided after sympathetically considering the various demands received from employees, employers and their associations, the statement further added.

