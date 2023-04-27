EPFO website still down? Here's how to check your PF balance

The Employees' Provident Fund Organization's (EPFO) web portal service, which allows subscribers to access their e-passbook, continues to face technical glitches, preventing users from checking their account balance. How to check PF balance when EPFO website down: Try missed call or sms method

There are, however, additional options to check your PF balance, including as the Umang App/web, missed calls, and SMS services. Here's how to check your PF account balance by missed call or SMS.

ALSO READ: As EPFO higher pension scheme deadline arrives, check eligibility, interest rate and other details

How to check PF balance by a missed call?

EPFO members who have active UAN (Universal Account Number) can access their account information by placing a free call from their registered mobile number to 9966044425. The call will automatically get cut and information will be shared via message.

How to check PF balance through SMS?

EPFO members with activated UAN can check their PF balance and latest contributions by sending an SMS to 7738299899 from their registered mobile number.

The message should include "EPFOHO UAN" for English or "EPFOHO UAN" followed by the first three characters of the preferred language (e.g., "EPFOHO UAN HIN" for HINDI). The facility is available in ten languages. EPFO will send the member's last PF contribution and balance details along with available KYC information.

Code for other languages:

1. English – Default

2. Hindi – HIN

3. Punjabi – PUN

4. Gujarati – GUJ

5. Marathi – MAR

6. Kannada – KAN

7. Telugu – TEL

8. Tamil – TAM

9. Malayalam – MAL

10.Bengali – BEN