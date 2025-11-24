Explained — TCS' $194-million trade-secret lawsuit in US and its financial impact

Mumbai: A US Court of Appeals has upheld a District Court decision against Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. that required India's largest software-services exporter to pay $194 million in damages in a matter related to a trade secrets dispute. An injuction, now vacated, in the trade-secrets lawsuit would have limited TCS's ability to conduct business using the BaNCS software and other related materials. (Reuters)

Calling it an “adverse ruling”, TCS is now “evaluating various options, including review and appeal before appropriate courts, and intends to vigorously defend its position”, according to an exchange filing on Saturday (22 November 2025).

“Necessary provisions related to this matter will be duly made in the books of accounts and financial statements in accordance with applicable accounting standards.”

TCS trade-secrets dispute in the US The trade secrets dispute between TCS and Computer Sciences Corp.—which is now merged with DXC Technology Co.—centres on allegations that TCS misused CSC's proprietary information related to insurance software.

The allegation: CSC (now DXC Technology) alleged TCS misappropriated its trade secrets related to its licensed insurance software platforms, such as Vantage-one and CyberLife.

The circumstances: The lawsuit, which began around 2019, claimed that TCS gained improper, unathorised access to its licensed software and its proprietary information through Transamerica employees who joined TCS. This, according to CSC, eventually became TCS's famous BaNCS platform.

In 2018, TCS and Transamerica signed a $2-billion, 10-year outsourcing deal to digitise the US firm's insurance products onto a single platform. The deal was mutually terminated in 2023—about half-way into the contract—as Transamerica wanted to “in-house” its IT services. The ruling: In June 2024, a US District Court had ruled that TCS is liable for misappropriation of trade secrets and levied penal charges of ~$194 million. Now, on 21 November 2025, a US Appeals Court has upheld those damages.

The US Appeals Court, however, has vacated a previously granted injunction—a ban on TCS's future use of certain materials—and sent the matter back to the District Court for a reassessment of the injunction order.

Financial impact on TCS TCS has officially stated that it will make the “necessary provisions” related to the trade secrets lawsuit, pending appeal, in its books.

Impact on profitability: TCS is likely to show the $194 million penalty amount as an “expense”, which will affect the company's net profit as well as margins in the quarter it's recorded.