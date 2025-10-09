TCS Q2 Results 2025-26: Revenue up 3.7%, net profit slips 5.36%, dividend of ₹11 declared

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has witnessed bottom-line erosion due to headwinds stemming from Trump tariffs to H-1B visa shocks, even as its AI business stays lacklustre.
Consolidated revenue of India’s largest IT services company rose 3.72% over the previous three months to ₹65,799 crore in July-September 2025, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the ₹65,275-crore estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
TCS Q2 Results 2025-26: Key Highlights (QoQ)
Revenue up 3.72% at ₹65,799 crore (Estimate: ₹65,275 crore)
EBIT up 6.8% at ₹16,565 crore (Estimate: ₹16,036 crore)
EBIT margin up 70 basis points at 25.2% (Estimate: 26.70%)
Net profit down 5.36% at ₹12,075 crore (Estimate: ₹12,598 crore)
Interim dividend of ₹11/share declared
One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.
On Thursday, TCS shares rose 1.09% to ₹3,060.20 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Nifty 50 ended the day 0.54% higher at 25,181.80 points. TCS’ quarterly results were declared after market hours.