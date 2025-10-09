Edit Profile
    TCS Q2 Results 2025-26: Revenue up 3.7%, net profit slips 5.36%, dividend of ₹11 declared

    TCS Q2 Results 2025-26: Revenue of India’s largest IT firm rose 3.72% over the previous three months to 65,799 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

    Updated on: Oct 9, 2025 4:12 PM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has witnessed bottom-line erosion due to headwinds stemming from Trump tariffs to H-1B visa shocks, even as its AI business stays lacklustre.

    TCS CEO Krithi Krithivasan. (PTI)
    Consolidated revenue of India’s largest IT services company rose 3.72% over the previous three months to 65,799 crore in July-September 2025, according to an exchange filing on Thursday. That compares with the 65,275-crore estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

    TCS Q2 Results 2025-26: Key Highlights (QoQ)

    • Revenue up 3.72% at 65,799 crore (Estimate: 65,275 crore)
    • EBIT up 6.8% at 16,565 crore (Estimate: 16,036 crore)
    • EBIT margin up 70 basis points at 25.2% (Estimate: 26.70%)
    • Net profit down 5.36% at 12,075 crore (Estimate: 12,598 crore)
    • Interim dividend of 11/share declared

    One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

    TCS has cancelled the post-earnings press conference due to Ratan Tata's death anniversary today.

    On Thursday, TCS shares rose 1.09% to 3,060.20 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Nifty 50 ended the day 0.54% higher at 25,181.80 points. TCS’ quarterly results were declared after market hours.

    This is a developing story.

