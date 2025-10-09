TCS unveils mega AI plans, acquires US-based ListEngage for $72.8 million

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. has announced strategic AI investments in its endeavour to become the world's largest AI-led IT services company. That, after its second-quarter revenue rose and net profit fell on global headwinds. TCS plans to set up a 1 GW AI data centre in India. (Reuters)

India's largest IT services company plans to set up a new business entity to build world-class AI infrastructure, including a 1 GW AI data centre in India, according to a statement on Thursday.

“We are on a journey to become the world’s largest AI-led technology services company,” TCS CEO K. Krithivasan said in a statement on Thursday. “Our journey is anchored in bold transformation across talent, infrastructure, ecosystem partnerships and customer value.”

“The investments including the building of a world-class AI infrastructure business demonstrate our commitment to this transformation.”

TCS-ListEngage Acquisition Separately, the Mumbai-based company has acquired 100% of ListEngage MidCo LLC, a US-based full-stack Salesforce partner, to boost its Agentic AI capabilities. The move adds 100 skilled professionals with 400 Salesforce certifications to its enterprise solutions unit in the United States.

The acquisition supports TCS's inorganic growth in AI, cloud services, cybersecurity, digital engineering and enterprise solutions.

“This is more than an acquisition—it’s a growth platform,” ListEngage CEO Altaf Shaikh said in a statement. “Together, we will set a new benchmark for how enterprises unlock the full value of Salesforce… I’m particularly excited about the AI opportunities ahead.”

TCS AI Plans Here's a snapshot of what TCS aims to do in the AI space:

A new business entity to build world-class AI infrastructure

Setting up of 1 GW AI data centre in India

Acquisition of ListEngage with deep capabilities in Salesforce

Sustained investments in nurturing AI-first culture and talent

On Thursday, TCS shares rose 1.09% to ₹3,060.20 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Nifty 50 ended the day 0.54% higher at 25,181.80 points. TCS’ quarterly results were declared after market hours.

