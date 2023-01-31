Google lays off worker during parental leave: ‘Fired while feeding baby at 2 am’

A Los Angeles-based lawyer was feeding his new-born child at 2 am when he received an email from internet behemoth Google - his employer - telling him he had been laid off after working as an associate product counsel for six months. Nicholas Dufau was on paternity leave after the birth of his daughter on January 17.

Dufai wrote on LinkedIn that he discovered he'd lost his job while feeding his new-born daughter at 2 am. (LinkedIn)

Just three days before the virtual pink slip, Dufau had shared his joy at becoming a father with colleagues by posting a picture of him and his daughter on Google's Slack (internal communication) channel.

Dufau later took to LinkedIn and said he felt 'acutely expendable and naive' for being laid off right after colleagues encouraged him to fully utilise available parental leave to spend time with his family.

Google is a company that 'treasure(s) its employees', he was told.

Dufau concluded with a 'thank you' note to his wife and infant daughter. (LinkedIn)

Dufau was locked out of his corporate account early January 20; he shared a screenshot of the notification. He also thanked his ‘kind’ team.

He concluded with a 'thank you' note for his wife and infant daughter - who he said serve as his inspiration. His wife Brittany Gorin, also a lawyer, also shared a LinkedIn post underlining her 'heartbreaking' thoughts on having been given a ‘false sense of security… having that security pulled out right from under…'

She said her husband’s job did not equate to his worth.

After Google cut down on around 12,000 employees, or about 6 per cent of its global workforce, many employees have come forward with stories of the insensitive manner in which they were handed virtual pink slips.

Justin Moore, a former engineering manager who was with Google for over 16 years, said 'big, faceless' companies see employees as '100% disposable'.

"So after over 16.5 years at Google, I appear to have been let go via an automated account deactivation at 3am this morning as one of the lucky 12,000," he wrote on LinkedIn.

Dan Lanigan Ryan, a Dublin-based recruiter who was hiring candidates for Google, revealed that he got laid off while he was in the middle of a call.

Also Read | ‘Russian Roulette’: Google ex-employee documents her layoff. Watch video

In the letter to employees sent by Google CEO Sundar Pichai announcing layoffs, it said that the company had undertaken a rigorous review across product areas and functions to ensure that the people and roles are aligned with the highest priorities as a company. “To the Googlers who are leaving us: Thank you for working so hard to help people and businesses everywhere. Your contributions have been invaluable and we are grateful for them,” it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON