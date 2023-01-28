Home / Technology / Google lays off HR while he was in the middle of a call. Read his post

Google lays off HR while he was in the middle of a call. Read his post

Published on Jan 28, 2023

Dublin-based recruiter Dan Lanigan Ryan said he was caught ‘off guard,’ as his contract was just extended for another year, and there were talks of a pay rise.

The logo of Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in New York City, U.S.(REUTERS)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

A Dublin-based recruiter, who was hiring candidates for Google, has revealed he got laid off as part of the company's recently-announced drive to layoff 6% of its workforce (around 12,000 employees), with his termination coming while he was in the middle of a call.

Dan Lanigan Ryan joined Google on a contractual basis in November 2021, and was working via Morgan McKinley, according to his LinkedIn profile. In a LinkedIn post, Ryan said he landed a ‘dream job with a dream company (Google)’ while walking his dog, just over a year ago.

Dan Lanigan Ryan announced his layoff in a LinkedIn post
"Cut to 16 months later," Ryan said, “I did not expect it to come to such an abrupt end, blocked out of the system in the middle of a call.”

The recruiter added his contract was just extended by another year, with him being shifted to the Cloud Sales recruitment team, an area which, he said, is witnessing ‘massive growth.’

“Only a week ago there was talk of a pay rise, I've been caught off guard,” Ryan wrote, as he also thanked his managers and colleagues, and said he is actively looking for a next position, ‘wherever that might be.’

In recent days, several employees who have been let go by the tech giant as part of the ongoing mass layoffs, have come forward to share their stories. While one got relieved after returning to work following the demise of his mother, a pregnant staffer got terminated as well. A couple was let go four months after welcoming a baby, while an employee, who worked with the firm for 16 years, was sacked at 3 am.

Google has defended the layoffs-- billed as the ‘largest’ in its history – saying this was done to avoid ‘much worse issues.’

    HT News Desk

google alphabet inc.
