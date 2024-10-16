First electric Royal Enfield to be unveiled on November 4, may be named ‘Flying Flea’

Royal Enfield has finally announced the launch date for its new and much-awaited all-electric motorcycle. The new EV motorcycle which will launch on November 04, 2024, was teased by Royal Enfield, showing a motorcycle gently floating down from the sky on a parachute.(Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield has also created a new Instagram account for their EV lineup, in which, they have posted a video of the teaser as well, with a caption referring to the unveil date. “//04.11.2024// Save the Date.”

The Flying Flea?

The new model could be named as the ‘Flying Flea’ in homage to a lightweight motorcycle Royal Enfield had developed for World War II that could be dropped by a parachute, similar to what the teaser showed.

The original Flying Flea also was sold in a civilian version in the 1950s as an inexpensive means of transportation after the war. It came with a 126 cc two-stroke engine with a range of 200-240 km. The highlight is that the whole thing weighed just 56 kg. For reference, the Hero Splendor, India's best-selling motorcycle weighs twice that.

Royal Enfield's now-parent company Eicher Motors Ltd had registered for the Flying Flea trademark in February 2020 and this, along with the teaser further fuels speculations that it may be called as just that.

The teaser depicts the motorcycle as looking like a retro-style bobber with a single seat.

