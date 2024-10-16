Apple launches iPad Mini in India: Check prices, AI features, and availability date

Apple has launched the new iPad Mini in India, powered by the A17 Prochip enabling it to run Apple Intelligence, the tech giant's new suite of AI features. Apple has launched the new iPad Mini in India, powered by the A17 Prochip enabling it to run Apple Intelligence, the tech giant's new suite of AI features.(AFP Photo/Apple Inc./Handout)

Also Read: Samsung India workers end month-long strike: ‘Welfare measures agreed’

What are the features of the new Apple iPad Mini?

The iPad Mini gets a 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and the A17 Pro processor to help it cater to the demand of AI applications. Compared to the previous version, it comes with a faster CPU and GPU, and a 2-times faster 16-core Neural Engine.

It gets a 12MP Ultra Wide front-facing camera and a 12MP wide back camera, supporting Smart HDR 4. It uses the neural engine to automatically identify documents in the Camera app itself and can also use the new True Tone flash feature to remove shadows from the document.

Also Read: OpenAI brings on security executive Dane Stuckey from Palantir

Apple says it features all-day battery life, supports Wi-Fi 6E, delivering twice the performance of the previous model, and also supports Apple Pencil Pro.

The new version also starts with 128 GB of storage, with choices for 256 GB and 512 GB versions as well. The previous version started off as a 64 GB model at the base level.

What is the price of the new Apple iPad Mini?

Apple's new iPad Mini starts at ₹49,900 for the Wi-Fi model, and ₹64,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

What are the available colours for the new Apple iPad Mini?

Apple's new iPad Mini comes in four colours including blue, purple, starlight, and space grey.

When can I get the new Apple iPad Mini?

Customers can pre-order the new Apple iPad Mini from October 15, with availability starting from Wednesday, October 23.

Also Read: Johnson & Johnson to pay $15 million to US man who says its talc caused his cancer