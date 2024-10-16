Menu Explore
OpenAI brings on security executive Dane Stuckey from Palantir

Bloomberg |
Oct 16, 2024 09:13 AM IST

OpenAI appointed Dane Stuckey, former CISO at Palantir, as co-chief information security officer, sharing the role with Matt Knight.

OpenAI hired former Palantir Technologies Inc. executive Dane Stuckey as co-chief information security officer, the latest change in the artificial intelligence startup’s leadership after the departure of several staffers last month. 

OpenAI has hired Dane Stuckey, previously CISO at Palantir, as co-chief information security officer. He will work with Matt Knight, emphasizing the necessity of security in AI advancement after recent leadership shifts, according to CEO Sam Altman.(Reuters)
OpenAI has hired Dane Stuckey, previously CISO at Palantir, as co-chief information security officer. He will work with Matt Knight, emphasizing the necessity of security in AI advancement after recent leadership shifts, according to CEO Sam Altman.(Reuters)

Stuckey, who was Palantir’s CISO, will share that role at OpenAI with Matt Knight, who the startup promoted to the position in September shortly after the departure of Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati. 

In a post on X on Tuesday, Stuckey wrote, “Security is germane to OpenAI’s mission,” and said that it was critical that the company meet high standards for security and compliance in order to drive the development of safe AI technology. 

In another post celebrating the hire, OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman called Stuckey “a genuine expert and great leader.”

