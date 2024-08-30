Flying Vistara? You can do so till November 11, book tickets till September 3

Following the merger of Vistara with Air India, which is set to be concluded soon, passengers will only be able to book tickets till September 3 for flights that will be operating till November 11. The Air India-Vistara merger has been in the making for more than 18 months.(Reuters)

“We are delighted to share with you that Vistara and Air India are all set to take the next significant step in their integration journey. Starting 03 September 2024, customers will, progressively, no longer be able to make bookings with Vistara for travel on or after 12 November 2024. Vistara will continue to take bookings and operate flights, as usual, till 11 November 2024,” Vistara said in a statement.

This comes after India cleared the last roadblock to Air India’s merger with Vistara, approving a S$360 million ($276 million) investment by Singapore Airlines Ltd. into the new combined carrier.

Vistara said that it will operate its last flight on November 11. All Vistara aircraft thereafter will be operated by Air India and bookings for the routes operated by these aircraft will be redirected to Air India’s website.

Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, “We are immensely grateful to all our customers for their support and patronage over the last 10 years. As we progress further in our growth journey, we want to emphasize that this merger is about offering them more choice with a larger fleet and a wider network, while elevating the overall travel experience. Vistara and Air India are committed to ensuring that this transition is smooth and hassle-free. We are excited about this new phase in our journey and look forward to welcoming our customers again soon – as Air India.”