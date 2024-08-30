Hurun rich list: This Indian city overtakes Beijing to become Asia's billionaire capital

India's financial capital Mumbai emerged as the “billionaire capital of Asia” with more billionaires than China's capital Beijing, as per the 2024 Hurun India Rich List. Mumbai saw an increase of 58 billionaire individuals, taking its total to 386 on the list. The Hurun list noted, "Home to 25% of the list - Mumbai is not only the billionaire capital of Asia, overtaking Beijing but also the preferred city for Hurun India Rich Listers, followed by New Delhi and Hyderabad. Mumbai ranks third globally with 92 billionaires, behind New York (119) and London (97). The city added $445 billion in wealth, overtaking Beijing.

Which Indian cities are in the billionaires list?

Among top cities, Mumbai is followed by Delhi, which has added 18 new billionaires, taking its rich list entries to 217. Hyderabad surpassed Bengaluru for the first time to take the third position in the number of wealthy residents. Surge of 17 new billionaires took the total number in Hyderabad to 104 which is followed by Bengaluru at the fourth position with 100 wealthy individuals.

Other cities in the top 10 are Chennai (82), Kolkata (69), Ahmedabad (67), Pune (53), Surat (28) and Gurugram (23).

What Hurun rich list said on Mumbai billionaires?

The Hurun rich list 2024 noted that Mumbai has surpassed Beijing to emerge as "Asia's billionaire epicentre". Mumbai is now home to 92 billionaires compared to Beijing's count of 91. India's financial capital added 26 new ultra-rich individuals having a total wealth of $445 billion to the club in the same time when China's capital city lost 18.

Now, Mumbai is in third position globally in terms of billionaires after New York (119) and London (97).