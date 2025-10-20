Stock Market today: Sensex, Nifty 50 open 0.8% higher on Diwali cheer, bank results

India's stock market opened higher today on better-than-expected bank earnings and positive global cues on easing US-China trade tensions. The National Stock Exchange building in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. (Livemint)

At 9:20 am, the 30-share BSE Sensex was 0.79% higher at 84,618.61 points, even as the broader NSE Nifty 50 jumped 0.81% to 25,916.70.

India's top two private sector lenders—HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd.—reported higher-than-expected profits for the September quarter, along with an improvement in their asset quality on Saturday. Reliance Industries Ltd. missed quarterly profit estimates due to weakness in the legacy oil-to-chemicals segment, but its revenue came in above forecast.

“Revival in retail growth and rising visibility on low-teens consolidated EBITDA growth in FY26 should help (Reliance Industries) stock re-rate,” brokerage firm Jefferies said in a report.

Nifty 50 Cues Benchmark Nifty 50 closed at a one-year high last week as optimism over an earnings rebound and growing expectations of a December rate cut buoyed sentiment.

Foreign investors bought Indian shares worth ₹309 crore on Friday, as per provisional data. This was their sixth session of buying in nine trading days.

Elsewhere in Asia, China and Hong Kong stocks led the markets higher after a heavy selloff last week, buoyed by signs of easing US-China trade tensions.

On Friday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he expects to meet this week with Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng in Malaysia to try to forestall an escalation of US tariffs on Chinese goods that President Donald Trump said was unsustainable.