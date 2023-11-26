close_game
Gold prices increase by 30. Check latest rates in your city today

Gold prices increase by 30. Check latest rates in your city today

ByHT News Desk
Nov 26, 2023 09:07 AM IST

Gold price today: One gramme of 22K and 24K gold cost ₹5,710 and ₹6,229 respectively.

Gold prices increased by 30 per gm on Sunday. According to the website Goodreturns, one gramme of 22K and 24K gold cost 5,710 and 6,229 respectively.

‘K' or carat is a term used to measure the purity of gold. A 24K gold is called pure gold because it has 99 per cent purity. It is in liquid form and does not carry traces of other metals. A 22K gold contains traces of metals like copper and zinc and is used to make jewellery.

Here are the gold prices for major cities on Sunday November 26, 2023.

Gold prices are determined on several factors including currency, government policies and demand
CITY22K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)24K GOLD PRICE (Rs/10 GMS)
DELHI57,25062,440
MUMBAI57,10062,290
KOLKATA57,10062,290
CHENNAI57,55062,780
BENGALURU57,10062,290

Gold prices are determined on several factors including currency, government policies and demand. If the Indian rupee slides against US dollar, the gold price will increase.

The price of gold is also dependent on international factors like global economic growth, dollar strength against other currencies etc. Another important factor is the demand for the precious metal. If the demand for gold is not robust, the prices will fall.

Silver prices

Silver prices increased by Re 1 on Sunday. According to the website Goodreturns, the price of one gramme of silver stood at 77.20. In India, the price of silver is determined by factors like gold rates, industrial demand, bulk purchases, inflation etc. If the price of gold increases, the silver price will also increase.

In Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, the price of 10 gms of silver stood at 772. In Bengaluru and Chennai, 10 gms of silver were priced at 762.50 and 802 respectively.

