Gold and silver prices on November 27: Check latest rates for your city

On Monday, the daily price of gold is ₹5710 per gram for 22 carat (K), and ₹6229 per gram for 24K, as per the Goodreturns website. The yellow metal, therefore, has the same rates as on the previous day, Representational Image

For higher quantities of gold, meanwhile, the prices are ₹45,680 (eight grams), ₹57,100 (10 grams) and ₹5,71,000 (100 grams) for 22K, while for 24K, the corresponding rates are ₹49,832, ₹62,290 and ₹6,22,900, respectively.

Today's gold prices in India

City 22K gold price (per 10 gram) 24K gold price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 57,150 ₹ 62,340 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 57,100 ₹ 62,290 Chennai ₹ 57,550 ₹ 62,780 Delhi ₹ 57,250 ₹ 62,440

The daily gold prices mentioned above, it must be noted, are without GST, TCS, and other levies, which means that these are only indicative. For the exact daily rate, buyers must contact their local jewellers.

Today's silver prices in India

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 772 Bengaluru ₹ 762.50 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 802

The daily price of silver, too, is unchanged, Goodreturns data shows. The metal, therefore, is rated at ₹77.20 (one gram), ₹617.60 (eight grams), ₹772 (10 grams), ₹7720 (100 grams) and ₹77,200 (1 kilogram).