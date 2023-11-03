Gold and silver prices on November 3: Check latest rates for your city
Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here are the prices for today.
The daily price of gold is unchanged from the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website. One gram of 22-carat (K) gold, therefore, is rated at ₹5650, eight gram at ₹45,200, while 10 gram and 100 gram are at ₹56,500 and ₹5,65,000, respectively.
Similarly, for 24K of the yellow metal, the daily prices are ₹6164 (one gram), ₹49,312 (eight gram), ₹61,640 (10 gram) and ₹6,16,400 (100 gram).
Today's gold prices in India
|City
|22K gold price (per 10 gram)
|24K gold price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹56,550
|₹61,690
|Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹56,500
|₹61,640
|Chennai
|₹56,950
|₹62,130
|Delhi
|₹56,650
|₹61,790
Buyers must, however, note that the rates mentioned here are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact daily cost, one must contact their local jeweller.
Today's silver prices in India
|City
|Silver price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai
|₹748
|Bengaluru
|₹740
|Chennai, Hyderabad
|₹777
Silver price, too, is unchanged, Goodreturns data shows. Accordingly, the metal comes for ₹74.80 (one gram), ₹598.40 (eight gram), ₹748 (10 gram), ₹7480 (100 gram) and ₹74,800 (1 kilogram).