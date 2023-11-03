close_game
News / Business / Gold and silver prices on November 3: Check latest rates for your city

Gold and silver prices on November 3: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 03, 2023 09:04 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver? Here are the prices for today.

The daily price of gold is unchanged from the previous day, according to the Goodreturns website. One gram of 22-carat (K) gold, therefore, is rated at 5650, eight gram at 45,200, while 10 gram and 100 gram are at 56,500 and 5,65,000, respectively.

Similarly, for 24K of the yellow metal, the daily prices are 6164 (one gram), 49,312 (eight gram), 61,640 (10 gram) and 6,16,400 (100 gram).

Today's gold prices in India

City22K gold price (per 10 gram)24K gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 56,550 61,690
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 56,500 61,640
Chennai 56,950 62,130
Delhi 56,650 61,790

Buyers must, however, note that the rates mentioned here are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. For the exact daily cost, one must contact their local jeweller.

Today's silver prices in India

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 748
Bengaluru 740
Chennai, Hyderabad 777

Silver price, too, is unchanged, Goodreturns data shows. Accordingly, the metal comes for 74.80 (one gram), 598.40 (eight gram), 748 (10 gram), 7480 (100 gram) and 74,800 (1 kilogram).

