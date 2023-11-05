close_game
close_game
News / Business / Gold and silver prices on November 5: What are latest rates for your city?

Gold and silver prices on November 5: What are latest rates for your city?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 05, 2023 10:05 AM IST

Want to buy gold and/or silver today? Here are their rates for today.

To purchase gold on Sunday, buyers must pay the same rates as they did on the previous day, as there is no change in the yellow metal's daily price, as per the Goodreturns website.

FILE PHOTO: People shop for gold ornaments at a jewellery showroom during Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, in Mumbai, India, October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: People shop for gold ornaments at a jewellery showroom during Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, in Mumbai, India, October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni/File Photo

Accordingly, one gram of 22-carat (K) gold comes for 5650, while eight gram, 10 gram and 100 gram are rated at 45,200, 56,500 and 5,65,000, respectively. Similarly, for 24K gold, customers must pay 6164 (one gram), 49,312 (eight gram), 61,640 (10 gram) and 6,16,400 (100 gram).

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Today's gold prices in India

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 56,550 61,690
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai 56,500 61,640
Chennai 57,150 62,350
Delhi 56,650 61,790

Here, it is to be noted that gold's daily prices mentioned above are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact rates for that day.

Today's silver prices in India

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 750
Bengaluru 740
Chennai, Hyderabad 780

Silver too has the same price as yesterday, Goodreturns data shows. The metal, therefore, comes for 75 (one gram), 600 (eight gram), 750 (10 gram), 7500 (100 gram) and 75,000 (1 kilogram).

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, November 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out