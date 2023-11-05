Gold and silver prices on November 5: What are latest rates for your city?

To purchase gold on Sunday, buyers must pay the same rates as they did on the previous day, as there is no change in the yellow metal's daily price, as per the Goodreturns website. FILE PHOTO: People shop for gold ornaments at a jewellery showroom during Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, in Mumbai, India, October 22, 2022. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni/File Photo

Accordingly, one gram of 22-carat (K) gold comes for ₹5650, while eight gram, 10 gram and 100 gram are rated at ₹45,200, ₹56,500 and ₹5,65,000, respectively. Similarly, for 24K gold, customers must pay ₹6164 (one gram), ₹49,312 (eight gram), ₹61,640 (10 gram) and ₹6,16,400 (100 gram).

Today's gold prices in India

City 22K Gold price (per 10 gram) 24K Gold price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 56,550 ₹ 61,690 Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 56,500 ₹ 61,640 Chennai ₹ 57,150 ₹ 62,350 Delhi ₹ 56,650 ₹ 61,790

Here, it is to be noted that gold's daily prices mentioned above are only indicative, as these do not include GST, TCS, and other levies. Only a local jeweller can tell you the exact rates for that day.

Today's silver prices in India

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 750 Bengaluru ₹ 740 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 780

Silver too has the same price as yesterday, Goodreturns data shows. The metal, therefore, comes for ₹75 (one gram), ₹600 (eight gram), ₹750 (10 gram), ₹7500 (100 gram) and ₹75,000 (1 kilogram).

