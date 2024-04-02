 Gold prices on April 2: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune here - Hindustan Times
Gold prices on April 2: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune here

ByHT News Desk
Apr 02, 2024 12:06 PM IST

Gold prices today: In India, price of gold is ₹6,361 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹6,939 per gram for 24 karat gold. Check rates in your city here

Gold prices today: Gold prices today (April 2) hovered below record highs that the yellow metal hit in the previous session. Spot gold was unchanged at $2,250.79 per ounce and was holding below an all-time high of $2,265.49 hit on Monday while US gold futures gained 0.6% to $2,271.30. In India, the price of gold in today is 6,361 per gram for 22 karat gold and 6,939 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Gold prices today: The price of gold in Mumbai is ₹6361 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹6939 for 24 karat gold.


Here's city-wise price of gold today:

Mumbai: The price of gold in Mumbai is 6361 per gram for 22 karat gold and 6939 for 24 karat gold.

Kolkata: The gold price today in Kolkata is 6361 per gram for 22 karat gold and 6939 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Chennai: Yellow metal's price today in Chennai is 6456 per gram for 22 karat gold and 7043 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Delhi: In the national capital, gold price today is 6376 per gram for 22 karat gold and 6954 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Thane: The gold price today in Thane is 6361 per gram for 22 karat gold and 6939 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Pune: In Pune, the gold price today in Pune is 6361 per gram for 22 karat gold and 6939 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Nagpur: In the city, the gold price today is 6361 per gram for 22 karat gold and 6939 per gram for 24 karat gold.

News / Business / Gold prices on April 2: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune here
