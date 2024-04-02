Gold prices on April 2: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune here

Gold prices today: Gold prices today (April 2) hovered below record highs that the yellow metal hit in the previous session. Spot gold was unchanged at $2,250.79 per ounce and was holding below an all-time high of $2,265.49 hit on Monday while US gold futures gained 0.6% to $2,271.30. In India, the price of gold in today is ₹6,361 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹6,939 per gram for 24 karat gold. Gold prices today: The price of gold in Mumbai is ₹ 6361 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹ 6939 for 24 karat gold.

Here's city-wise price of gold today:

Mumbai: The price of gold in Mumbai is ₹6361 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹6939 for 24 karat gold.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Kolkata: The gold price today in Kolkata is ₹6361 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹6939 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Chennai: Yellow metal's price today in Chennai is ₹6456 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹7043 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Delhi: In the national capital, gold price today is ₹6376 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹6954 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Thane: The gold price today in Thane is ₹6361 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹6939 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Pune: In Pune, the gold price today in Pune is ₹6361 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹6939 per gram for 24 karat gold.

Nagpur: In the city, the gold price today is ₹6361 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹6939 per gram for 24 karat gold.