Gold prices on April 2: Check rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune here
Gold prices today: In India, price of gold is ₹6,361 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹6,939 per gram for 24 karat gold. Check rates in your city here
Gold prices today: Gold prices today (April 2) hovered below record highs that the yellow metal hit in the previous session. Spot gold was unchanged at $2,250.79 per ounce and was holding below an all-time high of $2,265.49 hit on Monday while US gold futures gained 0.6% to $2,271.30. In India, the price of gold in today is ₹6,361 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹6,939 per gram for 24 karat gold.
Read more: Sensex 150 points lower, Nifty below 22,450: Will downward trend continue? What to expect next?
Here's city-wise price of gold today:
Mumbai: The price of gold in Mumbai is ₹6361 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹6939 for 24 karat gold.
Kolkata: The gold price today in Kolkata is ₹6361 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹6939 per gram for 24 karat gold.
Read more: Bajaj Auto share price rises 2% as sales jump 25% in March. Should you buy?
Chennai: Yellow metal's price today in Chennai is ₹6456 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹7043 per gram for 24 karat gold.
Delhi: In the national capital, gold price today is ₹6376 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹6954 per gram for 24 karat gold.
Read more: Stock market today| South Indian Bank share price falls 7% after Q4 business update: Details here
Thane: The gold price today in Thane is ₹6361 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹6939 per gram for 24 karat gold.
Read more: Tata Technologies share price rises 7% over joint venture with BMW: Top points
Pune: In Pune, the gold price today in Pune is ₹6361 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹6939 per gram for 24 karat gold.
Nagpur: In the city, the gold price today is ₹6361 per gram for 22 karat gold and ₹6939 per gram for 24 karat gold.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs