Bajaj Auto share price rises 2% as sales jump 25% in March. Should you buy?

Bajaj Auto share price: Shares of Bajaj Auto gained over 2 per cent today (April 2) as the two-wheeler company clocked a 25 per cent jump in March sales. The company said that it sold 3,65,904 units in March against 2,91,567 units in the year-ago month as sales were up 11 per cent. Bajaj Auto share price: Shares of Bajaj Auto rose 2.21 per cent to hit a high of ₹ 9,241.25 on BSE.

Bajaj Auto share price: How are Bajaj Auto shares performing today?

What Bajaj Auto said about its sales?

The company said that two wheeler sales were up 27 per cent to 3,13,885 units for March against 2,47,002 units YoY. Domestic sales in the two-wheeler segment were up 20 per cent at 1,83,004 units.

Bajaj Auto to launch CNG motorcycle in June

Bajaj Auto is set to launch a Compressed Natural Gas-run motorcycle in June 2024, MD Rajiv Bajaj said as the company aims to attract environmentally conscious consumers. Rajiv Bajaj said earlier that the new bike will appeal to mileage-conscious riders and will be launched under a distinct brand.

Rajiv Bajaj said that this comes as almost 60,000 to 70,000 CNG-run 3-wheelers are being sold every month as the three-wheeler industry has migrated to CNG in the past five years.

"Launching the Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) last year has been a valuable learning experience for us. It gave us a very clear picture of the critical gap between theoretical education and practical skills needed in the manufacturing industry. The insights gained through BEST acted as a cornerstone in laying down the groundwork. With Bajaj Beyond, we will expand our skilling efforts across the group," Rajiv Bajaj said.