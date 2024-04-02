Bajaj Auto share price rises 2% as sales jump 25% in March. Should you buy?
Bajaj Auto share price: Shares of Bajaj Auto rose 2.21 per cent to hit a high of ₹9,241.25 on BSE. This comes after the stock fell for two sessions.
Bajaj Auto share price: Shares of Bajaj Auto gained over 2 per cent today (April 2) as the two-wheeler company clocked a 25 per cent jump in March sales. The company said that it sold 3,65,904 units in March against 2,91,567 units in the year-ago month as sales were up 11 per cent.
Read more: Adani Power share price jumps 5% for 2nd consecutive day: What's happening?
Bajaj Auto share price: How are Bajaj Auto shares performing today?
Shares of Bajaj Auto rose 2.21 per cent to hit a high of ₹9,241.25 on BSE. This comes after the stock fell for two sessions.
What Bajaj Auto said about its sales?
The company said that two wheeler sales were up 27 per cent to 3,13,885 units for March against 2,47,002 units YoY. Domestic sales in the two-wheeler segment were up 20 per cent at 1,83,004 units.
Read more: Stock market today| South Indian Bank share price falls 7% after Q4 business update: Details here
Bajaj Auto to launch CNG motorcycle in June
Bajaj Auto is set to launch a Compressed Natural Gas-run motorcycle in June 2024, MD Rajiv Bajaj said as the company aims to attract environmentally conscious consumers. Rajiv Bajaj said earlier that the new bike will appeal to mileage-conscious riders and will be launched under a distinct brand.
Read more: Tata Technologies share price rises 7% over joint venture with BMW: Top points
Rajiv Bajaj said that this comes as almost 60,000 to 70,000 CNG-run 3-wheelers are being sold every month as the three-wheeler industry has migrated to CNG in the past five years.
Read more: Sensex 150 points lower, Nifty below 22,450: Will downward trend continue? What to expect next?
"Launching the Bajaj Engineering Skills Training (BEST) last year has been a valuable learning experience for us. It gave us a very clear picture of the critical gap between theoretical education and practical skills needed in the manufacturing industry. The insights gained through BEST acted as a cornerstone in laying down the groundwork. With Bajaj Beyond, we will expand our skilling efforts across the group," Rajiv Bajaj said.
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs