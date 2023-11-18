Gold prices up significantly, silver sees minor rise: Check latest rates for your city

On Saturday, the daily gold prices are up by ₹60 and ₹65 per gram for 22 and 24-carat (K) gold, respectively, the Goodreturns website shows. Accordingly, the rates for 22K gold are ₹5655 (one gram), ₹45,240 (eight gram), ₹56,550 (10 gram) and ₹5,65,500 (100 gram). Representational Image

For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay ₹6169 (one gram), ₹49,352 (eight gram), ₹61,690 (10 gram) and ₹6,16,900 (100 gram).

Today's gold prices in India

City 22K Gold price (per 10 gram) 24K Gold price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad ₹ 56,600 ₹ 61,740 Bengaluru, Hyderabad,, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 56,550 ₹ 61,690 Chennai ₹ 57,000 ₹ 62,180 Delhi ₹ 56,700 ₹ 61,840

It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.

Today's silver prices in India

City Silver price (per 10 gram) Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai ₹ 765 Bengaluru ₹ 755 Chennai, Hyderabad ₹ 790

The daily price of silver, meanwhile, is up by ₹1.50 per gram from the previous day, as per Goodreturns. The metal, therefore, is rated at ₹76.50 (one gram), ₹612 (eight gram), ₹765 (10 gram), ₹7650 (100 gram) and ₹76,500 (1 kilogram).

