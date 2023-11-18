close_game
News / Business / Gold prices up significantly, silver sees minor rise: Check latest rates for your city

Gold prices up significantly, silver sees minor rise: Check latest rates for your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Nov 18, 2023 08:41 AM IST

Here is how much you must pay today for 22 and 24K gold, and silver.

On Saturday, the daily gold prices are up by 60 and 65 per gram for 22 and 24-carat (K) gold, respectively, the Goodreturns website shows. Accordingly, the rates for 22K gold are 5655 (one gram), 45,240 (eight gram), 56,550 (10 gram) and 5,65,500 (100 gram).

For one gram of 24K of the yellow metal, on the other hand, buyers must pay 6169 (one gram), 49,352 (eight gram), 61,690 (10 gram) and 6,16,900 (100 gram).

Today's gold prices in India

City22K Gold price (per 10 gram)24K Gold price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 56,600 61,740
Bengaluru, Hyderabad,, Kolkata, Mumbai 56,550 61,690
Chennai 57,000 62,180
Delhi 56,700 61,840

It must be noted, however, that the daily rates mentioned above do not take into account GST, TCS, and other levies; this, therefore, means that these are only indicative. Only a local jeweller can give you the exact price for that day.

Today's silver prices in India

CitySilver price (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad, Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai 765
Bengaluru 755
Chennai, Hyderabad 790

The daily price of silver, meanwhile, is up by 1.50 per gram from the previous day, as per Goodreturns. The metal, therefore, is rated at 76.50 (one gram), 612 (eight gram), 765 (10 gram), 7650 (100 gram) and 76,500 (1 kilogram).

