Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gold Rate Today 11-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 11, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 76803.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 97000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold experienced a decrease on Friday, with the current rate being 7680.3 per gm, reflecting a decline of 50.0. The rate for 22 carat gold stands at 7041.3 per gm, also down by 50.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In terms of fluctuations, the rate for 24 carat gold has altered by 0.31% over the past week, while it has decreased by 6.09% over the past month. The silver rate remains stable at 97000.0 per kg, with no change.

Gold rate in Delhi: The current gold rate in Delhi is 76803.0/10 grams. On 10-10-2024, the price of gold was 77613.0/10 grams, and a week prior, on 05-10-2024, it was 77853.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is 97000.0/Kg. The price yesterday, on 10-10-2024, was 99000.0/Kg, while last week, on 05-10-2024, it stood at 98000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: Today's gold rate in Chennai is 76651.0/10 grams. On 10-10-2024, it was 77461.0/10 grams, and one week ago, on 05-10-2024, it was 77701.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is 102600.0/Kg. Yesterday, on 10-10-2024, the price was 104600.0/Kg, and one week ago, on 05-10-2024, it was 103600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: Today's gold rate in Mumbai is 76657.0/10 grams. On 10-10-2024, the price was 77467.0/10 grams, while last week, on 05-10-2024, it was 77707.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The current silver rate in Mumbai is 96300.0/Kg. Yesterday, on 10-10-2024, the price was 98300.0/Kg, and last week, on 05-10-2024, it was 97300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is 76655.0/10 grams. On 10-10-2024, the price was 77465.0/10 grams, and last week, on 05-10-2024, it was 77705.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is 97700.0/Kg. Yesterday, on 10-10-2024, the price was 99800.0/Kg, and last week, on 05-10-2024, it was 98800.0/Kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at 229.5 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of 16.393 at the time of publication. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at 91040.0 per kg, demonstrating an increase of 0.815 at the time of publication.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact prices. Additionally, international factors, including the status of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also affect gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On