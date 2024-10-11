Gold Rate Today 11-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today: The price of 24 carat gold experienced a decrease on Friday, with the current rate being ₹7680.3 per gm, reflecting a decline of ₹50.0. The rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹7041.3 per gm, also down by ₹50.0. Gold silver image

In terms of fluctuations, the rate for 24 carat gold has altered by 0.31% over the past week, while it has decreased by 6.09% over the past month. The silver rate remains stable at ₹97000.0 per kg, with no change.

Gold rate in Delhi: The current gold rate in Delhi is ₹76803.0/10 grams. On 10-10-2024, the price of gold was ₹77613.0/10 grams, and a week prior, on 05-10-2024, it was ₹77853.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹97000.0/Kg. The price yesterday, on 10-10-2024, was ₹99000.0/Kg, while last week, on 05-10-2024, it stood at ₹98000.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: Today's gold rate in Chennai is ₹76651.0/10 grams. On 10-10-2024, it was ₹77461.0/10 grams, and one week ago, on 05-10-2024, it was ₹77701.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹102600.0/Kg. Yesterday, on 10-10-2024, the price was ₹104600.0/Kg, and one week ago, on 05-10-2024, it was ₹103600.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: Today's gold rate in Mumbai is ₹76657.0/10 grams. On 10-10-2024, the price was ₹77467.0/10 grams, while last week, on 05-10-2024, it was ₹77707.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: The current silver rate in Mumbai is ₹96300.0/Kg. Yesterday, on 10-10-2024, the price was ₹98300.0/Kg, and last week, on 05-10-2024, it was ₹97300.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: The gold rate in Kolkata today is ₹76655.0/10 grams. On 10-10-2024, the price was ₹77465.0/10 grams, and last week, on 05-10-2024, it was ₹77705.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹97700.0/Kg. Yesterday, on 10-10-2024, the price was ₹99800.0/Kg, and last week, on 05-10-2024, it was ₹98800.0/Kg.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹229.5 per 10 gm, reflecting a decrease of ₹16.393 at the time of publication. The silver December 2024 MCX futures were trading at ₹91040.0 per kg, demonstrating an increase of ₹0.815 at the time of publication.

Gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including inputs from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact prices. Additionally, international factors, including the status of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies, also affect gold rates in the Indian market.