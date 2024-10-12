Gold Rate Today 12-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Gold and silver rates today indicate that the price of 24 carat gold has increased on Saturday, reaching ₹7758.3 per gram, an increase of ₹780.0. The price for 22 carat gold stands at ₹7113.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of ₹720.0. Gold silver image

In terms of changes over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has increased by 1.29%. However, in the past month, it has decreased by 5.16%. The current rate for silver is ₹99200.0 per kg, marking an increase of ₹2200.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is ₹77583.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from ₹76853.0 for the same quantity yesterday, 11-10-2024, and a decrease from ₹77843.0 recorded on 06-10-2024.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹99200.0 per kg, up from ₹97000.0 per kg yesterday and down from ₹100100.0 per kg last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹77431.0 for 10 grams, which is an increase from ₹76701.0 yesterday and slightly lower than ₹77691.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is ₹104800.0 per kg, a rise from ₹102600.0 yesterday and a slight decrease from ₹105700.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate is ₹77437.0 for 10 grams, an increase from ₹76707.0 yesterday and a decrease from ₹77697.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today stands at ₹98500.0 per kg, which is an increase from ₹96300.0 yesterday and down from ₹99400.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹77435.0 for 10 grams, an increase from ₹76705.0 yesterday and a decrease from ₹77695.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is ₹100000.0 per kg today, up from ₹97800.0 yesterday and a decrease from ₹100900.0 last week.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures are currently trading at ₹285.0 per 10 gm, down by ₹36.877 at the time of publication.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures are trading at ₹1102.0 per kg, down by ₹26.263 at the time of publication.

It is important to note that gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly impact gold rates within the Indian market.