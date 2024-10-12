Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Oct 12, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gold Rate Today 12-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 12, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 77583.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 99200.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today indicate that the price of 24 carat gold has increased on Saturday, reaching 7758.3 per gram, an increase of 780.0. The price for 22 carat gold stands at 7113.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of 720.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

In terms of changes over the past week, the rate of 24 carat gold has increased by 1.29%. However, in the past month, it has decreased by 5.16%. The current rate for silver is 99200.0 per kg, marking an increase of 2200.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is 77583.0 for 10 grams. This is an increase from 76853.0 for the same quantity yesterday, 11-10-2024, and a decrease from 77843.0 recorded on 06-10-2024.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 99200.0 per kg, up from 97000.0 per kg yesterday and down from 100100.0 per kg last week.

In Chennai, the gold rate today is 77431.0 for 10 grams, which is an increase from 76701.0 yesterday and slightly lower than 77691.0 last week.

The silver rate in Chennai today is 104800.0 per kg, a rise from 102600.0 yesterday and a slight decrease from 105700.0 last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate is 77437.0 for 10 grams, an increase from 76707.0 yesterday and a decrease from 77697.0 last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today stands at 98500.0 per kg, which is an increase from 96300.0 yesterday and down from 99400.0 last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 77435.0 for 10 grams, an increase from 76705.0 yesterday and a decrease from 77695.0 last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata is 100000.0 per kg today, up from 97800.0 yesterday and a decrease from 100900.0 last week.

The gold November 2024 MCX futures are currently trading at 285.0 per 10 gm, down by 36.877 at the time of publication.

The silver November 2024 MCX futures are trading at 1102.0 per kg, down by 26.263 at the time of publication.

It is important to note that gold and silver prices are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers, global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies. Additionally, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies significantly impact gold rates within the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 12, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On