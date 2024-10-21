Menu Explore
Gold Rate Today 21-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 21, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 79583.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 102500.0/Kg in Delhi.

On October 21, 2024, the gold rate has experienced a decrease. The price for 24 carat gold is currently 7958.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of 10.0. In comparison, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at 7294.3 per gram, also down by 10.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate for 24 carat gold has decreased by 1.74%, and in the past month, it has dropped by 3.87%. Meanwhile, the silver rate is currently 102500.0 per kg, which is a decrease of 100.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is 79583.0 per 10 grams. In contrast, yesterday, on October 20, 2024, the price was 79163.0 per 10 grams, and last week on October 15, 2024, it was 77783.0 per 10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is 102500.0 per kg, which is an increase from 102200.0 per kg yesterday and from 100000.0 per kg last week.

Turning to Chennai, the gold rate today is 79431.0 per 10 grams, compared to 79011.0 per 10 grams yesterday and 77631.0 per 10 grams last week.

In Chennai, the silver rate today is 109600.0 per kg, which is higher than 107800.0 per kg yesterday and 105600.0 per kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is 79437.0 per 10 grams, an increase from 79017.0 per 10 grams yesterday and from 77637.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today stands at 101800.0 per kg, up from 101500.0 per kg yesterday and from 99300.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is 79435.0 per 10 grams, an increase from 79015.0 per 10 grams yesterday and from 77635.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is 103300.0 per kg, which reflects an increase from 103000.0 per kg yesterday and from 100800.0 per kg last week.

The gold futures for November 2024 on the MCX are currently trading at 1315.0 per 10 grams, which indicates an increase of 16.993 at the time of this report.

Conversely, the silver futures for November 2024 on the MCX are trading at 351.0 per kg, down by 30.219 at the time of this report.

It is important to note that the prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact these prices. Additionally, international factors, including the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies, also play a crucial role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
