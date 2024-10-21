Gold Rate Today 21-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

On October 21, 2024, the gold rate has experienced a decrease. The price for 24 carat gold is currently ₹7958.3 per gram, reflecting a decline of ₹10.0. In comparison, the rate for 22 carat gold stands at ₹7294.3 per gram, also down by ₹10.0. Gold silver image

Over the past week, the rate for 24 carat gold has decreased by 1.74%, and in the past month, it has dropped by 3.87%. Meanwhile, the silver rate is currently ₹102500.0 per kg, which is a decrease of ₹100.0.

In Delhi, the gold rate today is ₹79583.0 per 10 grams. In contrast, yesterday, on October 20, 2024, the price was ₹79163.0 per 10 grams, and last week on October 15, 2024, it was ₹77783.0 per 10 grams.

The silver rate in Delhi today is ₹102500.0 per kg, which is an increase from ₹102200.0 per kg yesterday and from ₹100000.0 per kg last week.

Turning to Chennai, the gold rate today is ₹79431.0 per 10 grams, compared to ₹79011.0 per 10 grams yesterday and ₹77631.0 per 10 grams last week.

In Chennai, the silver rate today is ₹109600.0 per kg, which is higher than ₹107800.0 per kg yesterday and ₹105600.0 per kg last week.

In Mumbai, the gold rate today is ₹79437.0 per 10 grams, an increase from ₹79017.0 per 10 grams yesterday and from ₹77637.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Mumbai today stands at ₹101800.0 per kg, up from ₹101500.0 per kg yesterday and from ₹99300.0 per kg last week.

In Kolkata, the gold rate today is ₹79435.0 per 10 grams, an increase from ₹79015.0 per 10 grams yesterday and from ₹77635.0 per 10 grams last week.

The silver rate in Kolkata today is ₹103300.0 per kg, which reflects an increase from ₹103000.0 per kg yesterday and from ₹100800.0 per kg last week.

The gold futures for November 2024 on the MCX are currently trading at ₹1315.0 per 10 grams, which indicates an increase of ₹16.993 at the time of this report.

Conversely, the silver futures for November 2024 on the MCX are trading at ₹351.0 per kg, down by ₹30.219 at the time of this report.

It is important to note that the prices of gold and silver are influenced by various factors, including input from major jewelers. Key elements such as global demand for gold, currency fluctuations, interest rates, and government policies significantly impact these prices. Additionally, international factors, including the global economic climate and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies, also play a crucial role in determining gold rates in the Indian market.