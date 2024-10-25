Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Gold Rate Today 25-10-2024: Check latest prices in your city

Byhindustantimes.com
Oct 25, 2024 10:15 AM IST

Gold And Silver rates Today: The price of 10 gm of 24 carat gold is Rs. 79633.0/10 grams in Delhi, whereas 1 kg of silver is Rs. 105000.0/Kg in Delhi.

Gold and silver rates today: Gold rate decreased on Friday. The rate of 24 carat gold is 7963.3 per gm, down by 620.0. The rate of 22 carat gold is 7301.3 per gm, down by 570.0.

Gold silver image
Gold silver image

24 carat gold's rate has changed in the last one week by -0.8%, whereas in the last month it has changed by -3.26%. The silver rate is 105000.0 per kg, down by 2200.0.

Gold rate in Delhi: Gold rate in Delhi today is 79633.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 24-10-2024, the price of gold was 79803.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 19-10-2024 was 79163.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Delhi: Silver rate in Delhi today is 105000.0/Kg. Yesterday on 24-10-2024, the price of silver was 105200.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 19-10-2024 was 102200.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Chennai: Gold rate in Chennai today is 79481.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 24-10-2024, the price of gold was 79651.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 19-10-2024 was 79011.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Chennai: Silver rate in Chennai today is 112600.0/Kg. Yesterday on 24-10-2024, the price of silver was 112800.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 19-10-2024 was 107800.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Mumbai: Gold rate in Mumbai today is 79487.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 24-10-2024, the price of gold was 79657.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 19-10-2024 was 79017.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Mumbai: Silver rate in Mumbai today is 104300.0/Kg. Yesterday on 24-10-2024, the price of silver was 104500.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 19-10-2024 was 101500.0/Kg.

Gold rate in Kolkata: Gold rate in Kolkata today is 79485.0/10 grams. Yesterday on 24-10-2024, the price of gold was 79655.0/10 grams, and last week, the price on 19-10-2024 was 79015.0/10 grams.

Silver rate in Kolkata: Silver rate in Kolkata today is 105800.0/Kg. Yesterday on 24-10-2024, the price of silver was 106000.0/Kg, and last week, the price on 19-10-2024 was 103000.0/Kg.

The gold February 2025 MCX futures were trading at 78656.0 per 10 gm, down by 0.292 at the time of publishing.

The silver March 2025 MCX futures were trading at 98969.0 per kg, down by 0.522 at the time of publishing.

Gold and silver prices are affected by a range of factors, among them the input from major jewelers. Elements such as the global demand for gold, currency variations, interest rates, and government policies all play a role in the prices. Apart from this, international factors such as the state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar against other currencies also exert an influence on gold rates in the Indian market.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //