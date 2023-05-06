Home / Business / Gold and silver prices on May 6: Check latest rates in your city

Gold and silver prices on May 6: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
May 06, 2023 09:51 AM IST

While gold prices have risen marginally from those yesterday, silver rates are unchanged.

There is a marginal rise in the prices of both 22 and 24 carat (K) gold on Saturday, with a change of Re 1 per gram from the rates on the previous day. Accordingly, 1 gram of 22K gold is available for 5,721, while its cost was 5,720 yesterday. Similarly, 8 gram and 10 gram of 22K gold can be bought for 45,768 and 57,210, respectively ( 45,760 and 57,200 a day ago), while for 100 gram, one must pay 5,72,100, as against 5,72,000 on Friday.

Representational Image
Representational Image

On the other hand, for 1 gram, 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of 24K of the metal, buyers must pay 6,241, 49,928, 62,410, and 6,24,100, respectively. On Friday, these were priced at 6,240, 49,920, 62,400, and 6,24,000.

Gold prices in major cities on May 5

City22K Gold (per 10 gram)24K Gold (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 57,260 62,460
Bengaluru 57,260 62,460
Chennai 57,760 63,010
Delhi 57,360 62,560
Hyderabad 57,210 62,410
Kolkata 57,210 62,410
Mumbai 57,210 62,410

Customers must, however, note that the costs given here are without considering taxes such as GST, TCS, and local levies. Only local jewellers can give you the exact rates for the day.

Silver prices

Meanwhile, silver prices are unchanged on Saturday. Therefore, 1 gram of the metal can be bought for 78.25, while 8 gram, 10 gram, 100 gram, 1 kg are at 626, 782.50, 7,825, and 78,250, respectively.

CityPrice (per 10 gram)
Ahmedabad 782.50
Bengaluru 837
Chennai 837
Delhi 782.50
Hyderabad 837
Kolkata 782.50
Mumbai 782.50
