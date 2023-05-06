Gold and silver prices on May 6: Check latest rates in your city
While gold prices have risen marginally from those yesterday, silver rates are unchanged.
There is a marginal rise in the prices of both 22 and 24 carat (K) gold on Saturday, with a change of Re 1 per gram from the rates on the previous day. Accordingly, 1 gram of 22K gold is available for ₹5,721, while its cost was ₹5,720 yesterday. Similarly, 8 gram and 10 gram of 22K gold can be bought for ₹45,768 and ₹57,210, respectively ( ₹45,760 and ₹57,200 a day ago), while for 100 gram, one must pay ₹5,72,100, as against ₹5,72,000 on Friday.
On the other hand, for 1 gram, 8 gram, 10 gram, and 100 gram of 24K of the metal, buyers must pay ₹6,241, ₹49,928, ₹62,410, and ₹6,24,100, respectively. On Friday, these were priced at ₹6,240, ₹49,920, ₹62,400, and ₹6,24,000.
Gold prices in major cities on May 5
|City
|22K Gold (per 10 gram)
|24K Gold (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹57,260
|₹62,460
|Bengaluru
|₹57,260
|₹62,460
|Chennai
|₹57,760
|₹63,010
|Delhi
|₹57,360
|₹62,560
|Hyderabad
|₹57,210
|₹62,410
|Kolkata
|₹57,210
|₹62,410
|Mumbai
|₹57,210
|₹62,410
Customers must, however, note that the costs given here are without considering taxes such as GST, TCS, and local levies. Only local jewellers can give you the exact rates for the day.
Silver prices
Meanwhile, silver prices are unchanged on Saturday. Therefore, 1 gram of the metal can be bought for ₹78.25, while 8 gram, 10 gram, 100 gram, 1 kg are at ₹626, ₹782.50, ₹7,825, and ₹78,250, respectively.
|City
|Price (per 10 gram)
|Ahmedabad
|₹782.50
|Bengaluru
|₹837
|Chennai
|₹837
|Delhi
|₹782.50
|Hyderabad
|₹837
|Kolkata
|₹782.50
|Mumbai
|₹782.50