Google says its investments will add $3 billion to Malaysia's GDP by 2030

Google said on Tuesday its investments in Malaysia would create 26,500 jobs and contribute more than $3 billion to the country's economy by 2030, as it announced its new $2 billion data centre there had broken ground. Google revealed that its new $2 billion data center in Malaysia will generate 26,500 jobs and add over $3 billion to the economy by 2030, focusing on improving cloud and AI service performance, according to Ruth Porat.(Reuters)

"Our investments are designed to provide high performing and reliability, meeting demand for cloud and AI services across the country," Google President and Chief Investment Officer Ruth Porat told an event in Malaysia.