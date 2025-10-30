Hyundai India Q2 Results: Revenue shows marginal rise, net profit up 14.30%

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. grew marginally in the fiscal second quarter on muted sales, even as profitability due to surge in exports. The marginal rise in revenue came on the back of Hyundai India's quarterly sales that fell 0.5% year-on-year to 1,90,921 units in July-September 2025. (Unsplash)

Net profit of India's second largest carmaker rose 14.30% over the year-ago period to ₹1,572.25 crore in the three months ended 30 September, on the back of revenue that increased 1.16% to ₹17,460.82 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Hyundai India Q2 Results 2025-26 (Consolidated) Revenue up 1.16% YoY at ₹ 17,460.82 crore

17,460.82 crore EBITDA up 10.14% YoY at ₹ 2,428.93 crore

2,428.93 crore EBITDA margin up 114 bps YoY at 13.91%

Net profit up 14.30% YoY at ₹ 1,572.25 crore One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage points.

The marginal rise in revenue came on the back of Hyundai India's quarterly sales that fell 0.5% year-on-year to 1,90,921 units in July-September 2025 — while local sales dipped dipped 6.8% year-on-year to 1,39,521 units, exports surged 21.5% year-on-year to 51,400 units, according to an investor presentation released along with the quarterly results.

“The strong EBITDA margins at nearly 14% is a testament of our ‘Quality of Growth’ strategy, complemented by robust exports and consistent cost optimisation efforts,” Hyundai India's Managing Director Unsoo Kim said. “Looking ahead, we aim to keep pace with the industry’s growth momentum for the residual part of the year, while our strong export performance is set to surpass targets for FY26.”

On Thursday, Hyundai India shares rose 2.40% to ₹2,413.45 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended the day 0.70% lower at 84,404.46 points.