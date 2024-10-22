Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Hyundai Motor India shares fall 3% after lackluster stock market debut

ANI |
Oct 22, 2024 10:49 AM IST

Hyundai Motor India's stock debuted below its issue price, opening at ₹1,931 on BSE and ₹1,934 on NSE.

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) experienced a disappointing debut on the stock market on Tuesday, with shares listing below their issue price.

Hyundai Motor India had a lackluster stock market debut, with shares listed below the issue price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,960. The IPO raised <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>27,870.16 crores, but weak market sentiment and no expansion funding contributed to its disappointing performance.
Hyundai Motor India had a lackluster stock market debut, with shares listed below the issue price of 1,960. The IPO raised 27,870.16 crores, but weak market sentiment and no expansion funding contributed to its disappointing performance.

The stock opened at 1,931 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), lower than the issue price of 1,960, reflecting a decline of 1.5 per cent. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares listed at 1,934. Following the initial trading, Hyundai's share price further fell 3 per cent.

The initial public offering (IPO) of India's largest IPO Hyundai Motor India raised 27,870.16 crores through an offer for sale of 14.22 crore shares.

The IPO's pricing range was set between 1,865 and 1,960 per share, with the final issue price settled at the higher end of the band, 1,960. The subscription period for the IPO was open from October 15 to October 17.

Hyundai Motor India's shares were allotted to successful bidders on October 18, followed by credit to demat accounts on October 21. The company's shares began trading on October 22, 2024, across both BSE and NSE.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd., said, "Despite the discounted listing, Hyundai Motor India's strong fundamentals, being the second-largest passenger vehicle manufacturer in India and its strategic focus on the SUV segment, continue to support its long-term growth prospects."

She added, "Investors who entered with a long-term perspective may consider holding the stock, as future performance will likely be driven by the company's competitive market position and product innovations."

Despite Hyundai's strong market presence and robust financial performance, several factors may have contributed to the weak debut.

The broader market sentiment has been volatile, with investors showing caution toward new listings due to uncertainties in the global economy and the Indian market.

Additionally, since the IPO was structured as an offer for sale, the proceeds of the IPO did not contribute to business expansion, which may have impacted investor sentiment.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //