Sensex, Nifty 50 rise on hopes of US-Iran ceasefire plan, rupee gains

Apr 06, 2026 4:10:07 PM IST

Nifty Bank rose 2.3%, led by 2.7% jump in HDFC Bank and 2.9% gains in Bajaj Finance. Axis Bank added 4%.

“Pre-result updates suggest a continued sequential pickup in loan growth, (while) most banks have also reported a similar uptick in deposit growth,” Investec said.

Reliance Industries shed 3.4% to close near one-year low as analysts flagged hit to refining margins after the government imposed export tax on diesel last week.

Trent Ltd., Sobha Realty and D-Mart jumped 8%, 5.8% and 4.3% after reporting robust business growth in March quarter.