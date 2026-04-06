Auto sales in India surge to all-time high of ~3 crore units in FY26 on GST boost
Auto sales in India rose 13.30% year-on-year to 2,96,71,064 units in the fiscal ended 31 March 2026, with all six vehicle categories setting annual records.
Auto sales in India surged to an all-time high to approach the three-crore milestone as the government's move to rationalise goods and services tax created demand for vehicles of all shapes and sizes.
As many as 2,96,71,064 vehicles were registered on the VAHAN portal in the fiscal ended March 2026 — that's 13.30% higher on year-on-year basis, according to data collated and released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) on Monday (6 April 2026).
Auto sales in FY26 (Key Highlights)
- 2W sales up 13.40% YoY at 2,14,20,386 units
- 3W sales up 11.68% YoY at 13,63,412 units
- 4W sales up 13.00% YoY at 47,05,056 units
- CV sales up 11.74% YoY at 10,60,906 units
- Tractor sales up 18.95% YoY at 10,50,077 units
- Total auto sales up 13.30% YoY at 2,96,71,064
“This is not just a number—it represents the industry approaching the three-crore mark, a milestone that seemed distant just two years ago,” FADA President C.S. Vigneshwar said in a statement on Monday.
This is a developing story. More to come.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTushar Deep Singh
Tushar Deep Singh is a business journalist and digital editorial leader with 12 years of experience at the intersection of India’s Automotive and IT-AI sectors. Currently Assistant Editor at Hindustan Times, he is building the HT Business vertical and managing the newsletters for both Livemint and HT. When not in the newsroom, he can be found on a motorcycle. Throughout his career, Tushar has been instrumental in scaling digital publishing operations at some of India’s largest financial news websites. His six-year tenure at Mint—the first job—saw him plunge into online media to deliver record-breaking digital engagement for Livemint.com, including 7.2 million pageviews on 2017 UP Election Results day. He held fort at Livemint during a senior-level leadership transition later that year. That won him the HT Media Star Award (Bronze) in 2017 and a Certificate of Appreciation for Editorial Excellence in 2018. As the head of the digital desk at ETTech, he curated two daily, full-stack newsletters from an editorial as well as product perspective. At NDTV Profit, he transitioned from website editor to principal correspondent, reporting on the Auto and AI-IT sectors for the TV channel and website, thereby adding yet another layer to his editorial expertise. He is a post-graduate in journalism from Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai, and a graduate from St. Xavier's College, Ahmedabad.Read More