Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Jul 12, 2021

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Jul 12, 2021

In global markets, gold prices remained stable today after a uptick in the previous session. Gold was priced at $1802.8 per Troy ounce. This price level is 3.5% higher than average gold price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among other precious metals, silver prices saw a fall today. Silver plunged 2.85% to $26.0 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has suffered. The precious metal platinum fell 0.63% to $1099.5 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47719 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹176.6. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47810 .

MCX Gold on Monday, Jul 12, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.37% to ₹47719 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.34% or about ₹176.6 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.35% or ₹242.2 per kg to the price level of ₹69196 per kg.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Jul 12, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.